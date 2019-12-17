One cannot deny the fact the Indian smartphone market is dominated by Chinese brands like Xiaomi. The reason behind its popularity is that Xiaomi offers its customers value for money phones. Realme, which is the fastest-growing Chinese brand in India, recently revealed that it sold over 15 million units in its debut year, which is huge. When it comes to best budget phones, one will mostly find either Redmi or Realme phones on top of the list. But, if you are looking for the best non-Chinese phone under Rs 15,000 in India, then check out our list. It includes phones from brands like Samsung, Nokia, Asus, Infinix and more.

Best non-Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Samsung Galaxy M30s

The Samsung Galaxy M30s is currently available for Rs 13,999 in India. This price is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, which you can buy through Amazon India. Comparatively, Flipkart is selling the same Samsung phone for Rs 15,399. If battery life is your top priority, then you should buy the Galaxy M30s. It should be noted that the supplied 15W charger tops up the phone in about two and a half hours. The handset also features a modern USB Type-C port. Apart from the long battery life, you also get an AMOLED display, as well as a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

Features Samsung Galaxy M30s Price Rs 13,999 Chipset Exynos 9611 OS Android 9 Pie with OneUI Display 6.4-inch FHD+ Internal Memory up to 128GB, up to 6GB RAM Rear Camera Triple – 48MP+5MP+8MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 6000mAh

Samsung Galaxy M30

The Samsung Galaxy M30 can be purchased for Rs 9,999 via Amazon India. It is also one of the best phones in India. It features the best display in the budget smartphone segment as it packs a 6.4-inch FHD+ “Super AMOLED” panel. Samsung has also added a USB Type-C port as well as a big 5,000mAh battery, which will last for two days. It also offers support for fast charging tech, unlike the Realme 5s. The device comes with a decent set of triple rear cameras, and an attractive gradient finish. If you are looking for a good non-Chinese phone, then you can buy this Samsung Galaxy phone.

Features Samsung Galaxy M30 Price Rs 9,999 Chipset Exynos 7904 OS Android 10 Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 13MP + 5MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 5,000mAh

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 was launched back in December 2018. But it is still one of the best phones in the market. You get a massive 5,000mAh battery as is the trend. There’s a big 6.26-inch Full HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6, which is quite impressive. The only thing is you get a slightly wider notched display. The device not only packs a glass-like premium design, but also a mid-range Snapdragon 660 SoC. This Qualcomm Snapdragon chip is powerful enough. The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 is available for Rs 9,999 in India. For the price, interested buyers can get it via Flipkart.

Features Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Price 9999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 OS Android Pie Display 6.26-inch, full HD+-2280x1080pixels Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 5MP Front Camera 13MP Battery 5,000mAh

Nokia 6.1 Plus

This Nokia smartphone is a solid option for those looking to get timely software updates and refined user experience as intended by Google. The Nokia 6.1 Plus smartphone was launched in India last year. It is still one of the best non-Chinese phones, considering the price it demands. You can get this phone for Rs 8,999 via Flipkart. It also features a premium glass back with curved edges and has a slightly wider notch at the front. This handset will receive the Android 10 update in the first quarter of 2020.

Features Nokia 6.1 Plus Price Rs 8,999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, octa-core CPU OS Android Pie Display IPS LCD Display-5.8-inch-FHD+ (2280×1080 pixels) Internal Memory 64GB internal storage, 4GB RAM Rear Camera Dual 16MP f/2.0 sensor + 5MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture Front Camera 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture Battery 3,060mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M10s

The Galaxy M10s is priced at Rs 8,499 in India, and is available via Amazon India. If you want to buy a Samsung phone under Rs 10,000, then Galaxy M30 is currently the best option. As mentioned above, this handset can be bought for Rs 9,999. If you don’t want to pay an extra Rs 1,500, then you can also consider buying the Samsung Galaxy M10s.

Features Samsung Galaxy M10s Price Rs 8,499 Chipset Exynos 7884 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display AMOLED-6.40-inch HD+-1520 x 720 pixels Internal Memory 32GB storage + 3GB RAM Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 5MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 4,000mAh

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is available for Rs 8,499 via Flipkart. It packs a Snapdragon 636 chipset, which is also powering the Redmi Note 6 Pro phone. You will get a decent level of performance as well as a long battery life as it packs a massive 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone also features a Full HD+ display, which is quite rare in the segment. Here, you don’t get a water-drop style notch as the handset was launched back in 2018.

Features Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Price Rs 8,499 Chipset Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 5.99-inch full HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio-1080x2160pixels Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual Cameras – 13MP + 5MP Front Camera 8MP with LED flash Battery 5,000mAh

Infinix Hot 8

This Infinix phone is priced at Rs 6,999 and is available via Flipkart. Do note that this is an introductory price and the offer will expire after December 31. For the price, it offers a lot of features, including a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery, a whopping 6.5-inch display as well as 4GB RAM + 64GB storage as a base model. With this device, you can get decent enough shots in ideal lighting situations. Interested buyers can get this phone via Flipkart.

Features Infinix Hot 8 Price Rs 6,999 Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.5-inch HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 13MP + 2MP + low light sensor Front Camera 8MP Battery 5,000mAh

Samsung Galaxy A30

This Samsung phone is available for as low as Rs 13,990. This handset was launched in India with the best Super AMOLED display, which you will not find on any other Chinese phone. You also get a big 6.4-inch full HD+ screen, a 25-megapixel selfie camera, a dual rear camera setup and more. It features a very tiny waterdrop notch on the front.

Features Samsung Galaxy A30 Price 15490 Chipset Samsung Exynos 7904 OS Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 5MP Front Camera 25MP Battery 4,000mAh

Nokia 6.2

Amazon India is currently selling the Nokia 6.2 for Rs 13,470 in India. The handset will get the latest Android 10 OS in Q1 2020. It features a plastic frame with Corning Gorilla glass on the back like the Nokia 7.2. In comparison to other devices in this price segment, it looks both classy and sturdy at the same time. Nokia 6.2 is equipped with a 6.3-inch LCD display with 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution, HDR 10 and supports always-on display. Powered by Snapdragon 636 SoC and Adreno 509, it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage.

Features Nokia 6.2 Price Rs 13,470 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 32GB/ 64GB/ 128GB storage, 3GB/ 4GB RAM Rear Camera Triple – 16MP+5MP+8MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 3500mAh

Infinix S5 Lite

Infinix S5 Lite recently made its debut in India. Similar to Infinix Hot 8, this smartphone also comes with a triple rear camera setup. You also get a beefy 4,000mAh battery as well as a whopping 6.6-inch display, which is good enough for the binge-watching. The device is priced at Rs 7,999, which is the price for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, which more than enough. It is also the cheapest phone in the market to feature a modern punch-hole display design.

Features Infinix S5 Lite Price Rs 7,999 Chipset Mediatek Helio P22 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.6-inch HD+ display Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 16MP + 2MP + low light sensor Front Camera 16MP Battery 4,000mAh