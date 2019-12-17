One cannot deny the fact the Indian smartphone market is dominated by Chinese brands like Xiaomi. The reason behind its popularity is that Xiaomi offers its customers value for money phones. Realme, which is the fastest-growing Chinese brand in India, recently revealed that it sold over 15 million units in its debut year, which is huge. When it comes to best budget phones, one will mostly find either Redmi or Realme phones on top of the list. But, if you are looking for the best non-Chinese phone under Rs 15,000 in India, then check out our list. It includes phones from brands like Samsung, Nokia, Asus, Infinix and more.
Best non-Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000
Samsung Galaxy M30s
The Samsung Galaxy M30s is currently available for Rs 13,999 in India. This price is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, which you can buy through Amazon India. Comparatively, Flipkart is selling the same Samsung phone for Rs 15,399. If battery life is your top priority, then you should buy the Galaxy M30s. It should be noted that the supplied 15W charger tops up the phone in about two and a half hours. The handset also features a modern USB Type-C port. Apart from the long battery life, you also get an AMOLED display, as well as a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup.
|Features
|Samsung Galaxy M30s
|Price
|Rs 13,999
|Chipset
|Exynos 9611
|OS
|Android 9 Pie with OneUI
|Display
|6.4-inch FHD+
|Internal Memory
|up to 128GB, up to 6GB RAM
|Rear Camera
|Triple – 48MP+5MP+8MP
|Front Camera
|16MP
|Battery
|6000mAh
Watch: Top 5 smartphones to launch in December 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30
The Samsung Galaxy M30 can be purchased for Rs 9,999 via Amazon India. It is also one of the best phones in India. It features the best display in the budget smartphone segment as it packs a 6.4-inch FHD+ “Super AMOLED” panel. Samsung has also added a USB Type-C port as well as a big 5,000mAh battery, which will last for two days. It also offers support for fast charging tech, unlike the Realme 5s. The device comes with a decent set of triple rear cameras, and an attractive gradient finish. If you are looking for a good non-Chinese phone, then you can buy this Samsung Galaxy phone.
|Features
|Samsung Galaxy M30
|Price
|Rs 9,999
|Chipset
|Exynos 7904
|OS
|Android 10
|Display
|Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+
|Internal Memory
|4GB RAM with 64GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Triple – 13MP + 5MP + 5MP
|Front Camera
|16MP
|Battery
|5,000mAh
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2
The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 was launched back in December 2018. But it is still one of the best phones in the market. You get a massive 5,000mAh battery as is the trend. There’s a big 6.26-inch Full HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6, which is quite impressive. The only thing is you get a slightly wider notched display. The device not only packs a glass-like premium design, but also a mid-range Snapdragon 660 SoC. This Qualcomm Snapdragon chip is powerful enough. The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 is available for Rs 9,999 in India. For the price, interested buyers can get it via Flipkart.
|Features
|Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2
|Price
|9999
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|OS
|Android Pie
|Display
|6.26-inch, full HD+-2280x1080pixels
|Internal Memory
|3GB RAM with 32GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Dual – 12MP + 5MP
|Front Camera
|13MP
|Battery
|5,000mAh
Nokia 6.1 Plus
This Nokia smartphone is a solid option for those looking to get timely software updates and refined user experience as intended by Google. The Nokia 6.1 Plus smartphone was launched in India last year. It is still one of the best non-Chinese phones, considering the price it demands. You can get this phone for Rs 8,999 via Flipkart. It also features a premium glass back with curved edges and has a slightly wider notch at the front. This handset will receive the Android 10 update in the first quarter of 2020.
|Features
|Nokia 6.1 Plus
|Price
|Rs 8,999
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, octa-core CPU
|OS
|Android Pie
|Display
|IPS LCD Display-5.8-inch-FHD+ (2280×1080 pixels)
|Internal Memory
|64GB internal storage, 4GB RAM
|Rear Camera
|Dual 16MP f/2.0 sensor + 5MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture
|Front Camera
|16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture
|Battery
|3,060mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M10s
The Galaxy M10s is priced at Rs 8,499 in India, and is available via Amazon India. If you want to buy a Samsung phone under Rs 10,000, then Galaxy M30 is currently the best option. As mentioned above, this handset can be bought for Rs 9,999. If you don’t want to pay an extra Rs 1,500, then you can also consider buying the Samsung Galaxy M10s.
|Features
|Samsung Galaxy M10s
|Price
|Rs 8,499
|Chipset
|Exynos 7884 SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|AMOLED-6.40-inch HD+-1520 x 720 pixels
|Internal Memory
|32GB storage + 3GB RAM
|Rear Camera
|Dual – 13MP + 5MP
|Front Camera
|8MP
|Battery
|4,000mAh
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1
The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is available for Rs 8,499 via Flipkart. It packs a Snapdragon 636 chipset, which is also powering the Redmi Note 6 Pro phone. You will get a decent level of performance as well as a long battery life as it packs a massive 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone also features a Full HD+ display, which is quite rare in the segment. Here, you don’t get a water-drop style notch as the handset was launched back in 2018.
|Features
|Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1)
|Price
|Rs 8,499
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|5.99-inch full HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio-1080x2160pixels
|Internal Memory
|3GB RAM with 32GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Dual Cameras – 13MP + 5MP
|Front Camera
|8MP with LED flash
|Battery
|5,000mAh
Infinix Hot 8
This Infinix phone is priced at Rs 6,999 and is available via Flipkart. Do note that this is an introductory price and the offer will expire after December 31. For the price, it offers a lot of features, including a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery, a whopping 6.5-inch display as well as 4GB RAM + 64GB storage as a base model. With this device, you can get decent enough shots in ideal lighting situations. Interested buyers can get this phone via Flipkart.
|Features
|Infinix Hot 8
|Price
|Rs 6,999
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P22 SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|6.5-inch HD+
|Internal Memory
|4GB RAM + 64GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Triple – 13MP + 2MP + low light sensor
|Front Camera
|8MP
|Battery
|5,000mAh
Samsung Galaxy A30
This Samsung phone is available for as low as Rs 13,990. This handset was launched in India with the best Super AMOLED display, which you will not find on any other Chinese phone. You also get a big 6.4-inch full HD+ screen, a 25-megapixel selfie camera, a dual rear camera setup and more. It features a very tiny waterdrop notch on the front.
|Features
|Samsung Galaxy A30
|Price
|15490
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7904
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+
|Internal Memory
|4GB RAM + 64GB storage
|Rear Camera
|16MP + 5MP
|Front Camera
|25MP
|Battery
|4,000mAh
Nokia 6.2
Amazon India is currently selling the Nokia 6.2 for Rs 13,470 in India. The handset will get the latest Android 10 OS in Q1 2020. It features a plastic frame with Corning Gorilla glass on the back like the Nokia 7.2. In comparison to other devices in this price segment, it looks both classy and sturdy at the same time. Nokia 6.2 is equipped with a 6.3-inch LCD display with 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution, HDR 10 and supports always-on display. Powered by Snapdragon 636 SoC and Adreno 509, it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage.
|Features
|Nokia 6.2
|Price
|Rs 13,470
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|6.3-inch FHD+
|Internal Memory
|32GB/ 64GB/ 128GB storage, 3GB/ 4GB RAM
|Rear Camera
|Triple – 16MP+5MP+8MP
|Front Camera
|8MP
|Battery
|3500mAh
Infinix S5 Lite
Infinix S5 Lite recently made its debut in India. Similar to Infinix Hot 8, this smartphone also comes with a triple rear camera setup. You also get a beefy 4,000mAh battery as well as a whopping 6.6-inch display, which is good enough for the binge-watching. The device is priced at Rs 7,999, which is the price for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, which more than enough. It is also the cheapest phone in the market to feature a modern punch-hole display design.
|Features
|Infinix S5 Lite
|Price
|Rs 7,999
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio P22 SoC
|OS
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|6.6-inch HD+ display
|Internal Memory
|4GB RAM + 128GB storage
|Rear Camera
|Triple – 16MP + 2MP + low light sensor
|Front Camera
|16MP
|Battery
|4,000mAh