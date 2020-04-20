Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in April 2020

Flipkart has now started taking orders. So, if you are in urgent need of a new smartphone, then you can buy one via this e-commerce site or even Amazon India. If you are looking for a budget mobile phone, then you can check out our list of smartphones under Rs 10,000 price segment. Due to the recent GST rate hike, brands have increased the prices of their devices. So, users will not find the best phones like Redmi Note 8 under the Rs 10,000 smartphone category. Notably, Realme will soon launch its latest Narzo series phones, which will likely cost less than Rs 10,000. Our current list includes devices from Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, Vivo, and other brands. Here’s a look at best phones under Rs 10,000 in April 2020.

Top 10 phones under Rs 10,000 in India after GST hike

Realme C3

The Realme C3 is one of the best budget phones that you can buy right now. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset flaunts a Sunrise design and packs a big 5,000mAh battery under the hood. You also get a MediaTek Helio G70 processor, which is good enough for daily chores. This is a 12nm MediaTek processor that clocks up to 2.0GHz. It ships with Realme UI based on Android 10 out of the box. The rear camera setup includes a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for portraits. On the front is a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies. The Realme C3 is priced at Rs 7,499 in India.

Watch: Secret Android Features you didn’t know about

Samsung Galaxy M30

The Galaxy M30 is one of the most popular phones of Samsung, and it has the most reasonable specs at its price point. For Rs 9,685, you are getting a big 6.4-inch display with Full HD+ resolution and waterdrop-style notch. At a low price, the device packs a Super AMOLED panel as well as a 5,000mAh battery, which is quite nice. Powered by Exynos 7904 SoC, the smartphone comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. On the back, it has a 13-megapixel main camera paired with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and 5-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Realme 5i

The base variant of the Realme 5i is currently listed on Flipkart with a price label of Rs 8,999. This price is for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Surprisingly, the 4GB + 64GB model of the same handset is listed with a price tag of Rs 9,999. It offers a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE chipset, and 5,000mAh battery. The rear camera setup consists of a 12-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Infinix S5

The Infinix S5 is yet another smartphone with a quad-camera setup at the back. Customers can buy this Infinix phone for Rs 9,599, and get a 6.6-inch display with punch-hole display design. The handset draws its power from an octa-core Mediatek Helio P22 SoC. It is backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The quad rear camera setup includes a 16-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel wide-lens, a super macro lens, and a depth sensor.

Realme U1

There are two key highlights of the smartphone – a 25-megapixel front camera and MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core SoC. It comes with a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution, 409ppi and aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It has a waterdrop-style notched display. You get dual cameras at the back, which comprises of a 12-megapixel primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait mode. The Realme U1 is priced at Rs 8,499.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual

The Redmi 8A Dual is a compact entry-level smartphone with a 6.22-inch HD+ display. At the heart runs a Snapdragon 439 octa-core chipset, paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The smartphone features a combination of a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel camera at the back. One will also find an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor on the front. It features a large 5,000mAh battery as well. After GST rate hike, the Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual is available for Rs 7,490 on Flipkart. In our opinion, the Realme C3 is a much better deal than this Redmi phone.

Vivo U10

The Vivo U10 comes with support for 18W fast charging tech and features a 5,000mAh battery. You get a 6.35-inch HD+ display with waterdrop notch and a Snapdragon 665 SoC. It has a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main shooter, paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, Vivo U10 relies on an 8-megapixel camera. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. This Vivo phone is currently available for Rs 9,990 in India.

Xiaomi Redmi 8

It comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ display. Like its predecessor, there is a waterdrop notch that houses an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. For rear camera setup, Xiaomi is using a 12-megapixel main shooter with Sony IMX363 sensor paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It comes with P2i coating, which makes it splash-proof. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 5,000mAh battery. The Xiaomi Redmi 8 can be purchased for Rs 8,999.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 offers a massive 5,000mAh battery. It a Snapdragon 660 SoC, which is powerful enough to handle basic tasks and gaming. It features a 6.26-inch display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. This handset packs a slightly wider notched display design in comparison to the latest budget phones. The back camera setup includes a combination of a 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel sensors. For selfies, the handset has a 13-megapixel camera. It is currently available for Rs 9,999.

Samsung Galaxy A10s

The Samsung Galaxy A10s features a 6.20-inch HD+ display. It was launched with Android 9 Pie OS, and has already received the Android 10 OS. and is powered by a beefy 4,000mAh battery. The Galaxy A10s comes with a dual rear camera setup and 32GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded up to 512GB. It is available in Blue, Green, Red, and Black colors. You can buy it for Rs 8,980.