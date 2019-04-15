comscore
  Best postpaid mobile plans under Rs 500 from Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Airtel and BSNL in April 2019
Best postpaid mobile plans under Rs 500 from Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Airtel and BSNL in April 2019

If you’re looking to switch from prepaid to postpaid, there are a handful of plans with data and unlimited calling benefits to choose from. Here are some of the best-prepaid plans from Airtel, Reliance Jio, BSNL and Vodafone.

  Published: April 15, 2019 5:07 PM IST
Since Reliance Jio entered the Indian telecom space, it has been giving fierce competition to incumbent telcos. And it’s not just the aggressive prepaid plans, but the postpaid plan from Jio is also highly competitive. As a result, incumbent telecom operators have also gone aggressive with their prepaid and postpaid plans. Here’s a look at best postpaid mobile plans under Rs 500 from Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Airtel and BSNL.

Reliance Jio Rs 199 postpaid plan

Jio only has one postpaid plan, and it is highly affordable at Rs 199. As a part of the plan, you get unlimited local and national calling, unlimited roaming and unlimited SMS (100 per day). In terms of data benefit, Reliance Jio is offering 25GB data, without any daily restrictions. Once the daily limit is exhausted, users can continue with high-speed data download at just Rs 20 per GB. Users also get a complimentary subscription to Jio app suite.

Vodafone Rs 399, Rs 499 postpaid plans

Vodafone has two postpaid plans under Rs 500, one priced at Rs 399 and the other priced at Rs 499. Both plans offer unlimited local and national calling, unlimited roaming and 100 local and national daily messages. What changes between both plans is the data benefits – Rs 399 plan offers 40GB data, whereas Rs 499 plan offers 75GB data. There is also data rollover feature, whereas you can carry forward up to 200GB data. Both plans also include complimentary ZEE5 and Vodafone Play TV access, and one year Amazon Prime subscription as a part of the package.

Airtel Rs 399, Rs 499 postpaid plans

Similar to Vodafone, even Airtel has plans with the same pricing. The benefits also remain the same – Rs 399 plan offers 40GB data, whereas Rs 499 plan offers 75GB data. Besides local and STD calling is unlimited, national roaming is free, and you get daily 100 local and national SMS free. Both Airtel postpaid plans also come with Amazon Prime subscription for one year, and free access to ZEE5 content. One small change is that the Rs 499 postpaid plan also comes with three months free Netflix subscription.

BSNL Rs 399 postpaid plan

State-run telco BSNL is also offering postpaid plans at aggressive pricing. The Rs 399 plan offers unlimited local and national calling, and 30GB 2G/3G data. The plan also includes 100 local and national SMS daily.

  • Published Date: April 15, 2019 5:07 PM IST

