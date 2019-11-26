Best power banks to buy in India in November 2019

Each year smartphone makers launch progressively more powerful devices with larger displays and power-hungry processors. In addition, smartphone usage has evolved from communication to content consumption. In addition to smartphone usage, the silicon and display industries have innovated at a constant pace for the last decade. However, the battery industry has not kept with the pace of innovation. Smartphone makers have surely improved the speed of charging overtime. However, the speed improvement is mere physics rather than a ground-breaking evolution. Beyond the charging speed, the smartphone makers have not been able to reduce the battery size or increase the charge density in any significant manner. The only solution that smartphone makers have managed to offer in this area is the introduction of portable power banks.

Smartphone accessories have constantly improved the power banks by offering larger capacity with fast charging capability. With time, portable power banks have grown to become an essential accessory for most smartphone users. In fact, portable power banks have established themselves as the default choice for the user with aging smartphones. Most casual users opt to buy a power bank to power their smartphones with decaying batteries. Power banks also work as an inexpensive alternative for most instead of replacing the battery inside the smartphone. If you are looking for a power bank to power your smartphone, here five good options to consider.

Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 2i

Xiaomi is one of the most popular power bank makers in the Indian market. The high-quality battery packs have turned Mi Power Banks into the default option for most buyers. The company offers its battery packs in two different capacities depending on the user requirements. The first variant comes with 10,000mAh, and the second comes with 20,000mAh. It comes with two-way quick charge support. It means that users won’t have to wait for long to either charge the smartphone from the powerbank or powerbank from the outlet.

The 10,000mAh model is available for Rs 899 in three different color variants. It is also worth noting that the Rs 899 price is after a 25 percent discount. The actual price of the 10,000mAh battery pack is Rs 1,199. 20,000mAh battery pack is available for a discounted Rs 1,499 instead of Rs 1,999. However, users opting for the 20,000mAh will only get the power bank in one color.

Realme

Smartphone maker Realme has also launched its branded battery packs in the market. The company is currently selling a 10,000mAh battery pack for Rs 999 online. Interested buyers have the option to make the purchase in three colors. These colors include Red, Yellow, and Grey. There is no other capacity available on sale. Realme fans may be interested in buying this battery pack as it comes with an evident “realme” branding on the side. It also comes with a two-way quick charge feature with USB Type-C.

Syska

Indian consumer electronics giant Syska has also launched a number of power banks over the last couple of years. The company has launched multiple models with different designs and charge capacities. The battery capacity ranges between 1,000mAh all the way to 20,000mAh. There are multiple models and the pricing starts from Rs 599 to Rs 2,599. The pricing is likely to vary a bit depending on the e-commerce platform that you are looking at.

Oppo 20W VOOC

Oppo is the latest smartphone maker to launch its branded powerbank in the Indian market. The company launched its first battery bank a few days back. It comes with the standard 10,000mAh capacity. However, the highlight of the accessory is likely to be its 20W VOOC fast charging technology. For context, it is faster than what Xiaomi and Realme powerbanks by 2W. Taking a closer look, interested buyers can get this for just Rs 1,499 on Amazon Indian and offline stores.

Anker power banks

Chinese smartphone maker Anker is also selling some models of its power bank range in the Indian market. These powerbanks are likely on the more expensive side. However, they feature high-quality cells with a decent number of charge cycles. Similar to most power bank brands in the market, Anker offers two models with base 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh capacity. The pricing of these multiple models ranges from Rs 1,950 to Rs 5,299. However, we don’t recommend spending more than Rs 2,000 on a battery pack.