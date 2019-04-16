Best prepaid mobile plans under Rs 250 from Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio in April 2019

The prepaid mobile landscape in India has completely changed since the arrival of Reliance Jio. Outgoing calls are now free and unlimited with most plans, whereas data has become extremely cheap. A couple of years back, you would get 1GB data for Rs 250, but today, you get 1GB daily data, unlimited calls and SMS in the same amount. If you are a prepaid customer and wondering which plan to choose, here are some of the best prepaid mobile plans from Vodafone, Reliance Jio and Airtel under Rs 250.

Reliance Jio prepaid plans under Rs 250

The cheapest monthly plan from Reliance Jio is priced at Rs 98, which offers unlimited local and national calling, 300 free SMS, and 2GB data for 28 days. Then you have two other plans priced at Rs 149 and Rs 198 both offering 28 days validity, unlimited calling and unlimited SMS (daily cap of 100). What changes between these two plans is the data benefit.

The Rs 149 plan offers 1.5GB daily data (up to 42GB total), whereas the Rs 198 plan offers 2GB daily data (up to 56GB total). Once the daily limit is hit, you can continue with unlimited downloads at a reduced speed of 64Kbps.

Vodafone prepaid plans under Rs 250

Vodafone has a total of four prepaid plans under Rs 250 offering unlimited calling benefit, 100 free SMS daily, and unlimited roaming. Each plan offers 28 days validity, and what changes is the data benefits. The cheapest plan is priced at Rs 149 where you get fixed 2GB data. The next plan is priced at Rs 169 offering 1GB daily data, then you have Rs 199 plan with 1.5GB daily data, followed by Rs 209 plan offering 1.6GB daily data. Once the daily limit is exhausted, you can continue with high-speed downloads at 50p per MB.

Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 250

Lastly, even Airtel has a bunch of prepaid mobile recharge plans under Rs 250, each offering unlimited local and national calling, unlimited roaming and 100 free SMS daily. There are three plans, each offering 28 days validity, only the data benefits changes.

The first plan is priced at Rs 169 which offers 1GB daily data, the second plan is priced at Rs 199 offering 1.5GB daily data, whereas the third plan is priced at Rs 249, offering 2GB daily data. Airtel has also started bundling Norton Mobile Security subscription with prepaid plans priced at Rs 199 and above.