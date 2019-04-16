comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Best prepaid mobile plans under Rs 250 from Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio in April 2019
News

Best prepaid mobile plans under Rs 250 from Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio in April 2019

News

As prepaid mobile plans continue to become cheaper, you can now get high-speed data and unlimited calling on budget. Here’s a list of best plans recharge plans under Rs 250 from Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone.

  • Published: April 16, 2019 4:54 PM IST
man_calling_over_smartphone_pixabay

Image Credit: Pixabay

The prepaid mobile landscape in India has completely changed since the arrival of Reliance Jio. Outgoing calls are now free and unlimited with most plans, whereas data has become extremely cheap. A couple of years back, you would get 1GB data for Rs 250, but today, you get 1GB daily data, unlimited calls and SMS in the same amount. If you are a prepaid customer and wondering which plan to choose, here are some of the best prepaid mobile plans from Vodafone, Reliance Jio and Airtel under Rs 250.

Reliance Jio prepaid plans under Rs 250

The cheapest monthly plan from Reliance Jio is priced at Rs 98, which offers unlimited local and national calling, 300 free SMS, and 2GB data for 28 days. Then you have two other plans priced at Rs 149 and Rs 198 both offering 28 days validity, unlimited calling and unlimited SMS (daily cap of 100). What changes between these two plans is the data benefit.

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Best prepaid plans under Rs 100

Also Read

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Best prepaid plans under Rs 100

The Rs 149 plan offers 1.5GB daily data (up to 42GB total), whereas the Rs 198 plan offers 2GB daily data (up to 56GB total). Once the daily limit is hit, you can continue with unlimited downloads at a reduced speed of 64Kbps.

Vodafone prepaid plans under Rs 250

Vodafone has a total of four prepaid plans under Rs 250 offering unlimited calling benefit, 100 free SMS daily, and unlimited roaming. Each plan offers 28 days validity, and what changes is the data benefits. The cheapest plan is priced at Rs 149 where you get fixed 2GB data. The next plan is priced at Rs 169 offering 1GB daily data, then you have Rs 199 plan with 1.5GB daily data, followed by Rs 209 plan offering 1.6GB daily data. Once the daily limit is exhausted, you can continue with high-speed downloads at 50p per MB.

Best postpaid mobile plans under Rs 500 from Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Airtel and BSNL in April 2019

Also Read

Best postpaid mobile plans under Rs 500 from Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Airtel and BSNL in April 2019

Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 250

Lastly, even Airtel has a bunch of prepaid mobile recharge plans under Rs 250, each offering unlimited local and national calling, unlimited roaming and 100 free SMS daily. There are three plans, each offering 28 days validity, only the data benefits changes.

Airtel announces Rs 248 prepaid plan for First Time Recharge subscribers: All you need to know

Also Read

Airtel announces Rs 248 prepaid plan for First Time Recharge subscribers: All you need to know

The first plan is priced at Rs 169 which offers 1GB daily data, the second plan is priced at Rs 199 offering 1.5GB daily data, whereas the third plan is priced at Rs 249, offering 2GB daily data. Airtel has also started bundling Norton Mobile Security subscription with prepaid plans priced at Rs 199 and above.

  • Published Date: April 16, 2019 4:54 PM IST

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 6, 6T get new Open Beta builds
News
OnePlus 6, 6T get new Open Beta builds
Vodafone introduces Rs 16 prepaid recharge with 1GB data

News

Vodafone introduces Rs 16 prepaid recharge with 1GB data

Three Samsung Galaxy phones get April 2019 security patch

News

Three Samsung Galaxy phones get April 2019 security patch

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to go on open sale starting tomorrow

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to go on open sale starting tomorrow

Best prepaid mobile plans under Rs 250

News

Best prepaid mobile plans under Rs 250

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

OnePlus 6, 6T get new Open Beta builds

Vodafone introduces Rs 16 prepaid recharge with 1GB data

Three Samsung Galaxy phones get April 2019 security patch

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to go on open sale starting tomorrow

Best prepaid mobile plans under Rs 250

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vodafone introduces Rs 16 prepaid recharge with 1GB data

News

Vodafone introduces Rs 16 prepaid recharge with 1GB data
Best prepaid mobile plans under Rs 250

News

Best prepaid mobile plans under Rs 250
Airtel prepaid plans above Rs 199 offer free Norton Mobile Security

News

Airtel prepaid plans above Rs 199 offer free Norton Mobile Security
Reliance Jio debuts Rs 251 Cricket Season recharge with 102GB data

News

Reliance Jio debuts Rs 251 Cricket Season recharge with 102GB data
Airtel picks Ericsson for VoLTE expansion in India

News

Airtel picks Ericsson for VoLTE expansion in India

हिंदी समाचार

Jio TV ऐप को मिला ये अपडेट, अब चैटिंग करते हुए Live Tv देख पाएंगे यूजर्स

21 अप्रैल से फ्लिपकार्ट पर शुरू होगी Thomson TV सेल, 10 हजार रुपये तक का मिलेगा डिस्काउंट

Saregama ने 3 हजार प्री-लोडिड गानों के साथ लॉन्च किया Carvaan Go स्पीकर, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

23 अप्रैल को शाओमी लॉन्च करेगी नए Mi TV, सैमसंग को मिलेगी टक्कर

फेसबुक मैसेंजर में आया नया फीचर, अब आंखे नहीं होंगी खराब

News

OnePlus 6, 6T get new Open Beta builds
News
OnePlus 6, 6T get new Open Beta builds
Vodafone introduces Rs 16 prepaid recharge with 1GB data

News

Vodafone introduces Rs 16 prepaid recharge with 1GB data
Three Samsung Galaxy phones get April 2019 security patch

News

Three Samsung Galaxy phones get April 2019 security patch
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to go on open sale starting tomorrow

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to go on open sale starting tomorrow
Best prepaid mobile plans under Rs 250

News

Best prepaid mobile plans under Rs 250