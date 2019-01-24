Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs BSNL: Best prepaid plans with validity of 80 days and more

Now that telecom operators have made it mandatory to recharge every 28 days, the long-validity plans are getting popular, especially with subscribers who don’t want to worry for months. There are plans with 56 days, 84 days, 160 days and 365 days validity, allowing you to go for the one based on your needs. Here’s a look at top prepaid plans with long validity of 84 days and above, from Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Airtel and BSNL.

Reliance Jio long-validity plans

The lowest plan is priced at Rs 448 which offers 2GB daily data and 84 days validity, whereas the Rs 498 plan also offers 2GB daily data and 91 days validity. The third plan is priced at Rs 449, which offers 91 days validity but reduced data benefit of 1.5GB daily. Reliance Jio also introduced a Rs 1,699 prepaid plan last year in Diwali. It comes with 365 days validity, and ships with 547.5GB of total 4G data, with a daily cap of 1.5GB.

Other benefits include unlimited local and national calling, and unlimited SMS (cap of 100 per day). Once the daily limit is hit, users can continue with unlimited downloads, but at a reduced speed of 64Kbps. The telco also has two other plans priced at Rs 4,999 and Rs 9,999 with 360 days validity, and ships with 350GB and 750GB data, respectively. These plans let you download data without any daily limits.

Reliance JioPhone long-validity plans

Earlier today, the company also introduced two long-validity plans for Reliance JioPhone users. The first plan is priced at Rs 297, comes with 84 days validity and 42GB total data. The other plan is priced at Rs 594, comes with 168 days validity and 84GB total data. Both plans offer unlimited calls, 300 free SMS (refreshes every 28 days), and 500MB daily data. Once the data limit is hit, speed will be reduced to 64Kbps.

Vodafone long-validity plans

Vodafone has a total of eight prepaid plans offering validity of 84-90 days. The Rs 399 plan offers 1GB daily data, the Rs 479 plan offers 1.6GB daily data, the Rs 511 plan plan offers 2GB daily data, whereas the Rs 458 and Rs 569 plan offers 1.5GB and 3GB daily data, respectively. All these plans come with 84 days validity.

Then there are plans priced at Rs 509 and Rs 529 offering 90 days validity and 1.5GB daily data. Lastly, Vodafone also introduced Rs 1,499 plan with 365 days validity and 1GB daily data. All these plans offer unlimited local and national calling without any FUP. Talking about data, once the daily limit is crossed, Vodafone users can continue with high-speed internet downloads at 50 paise per MB.

Airtel long-validity plans

Airtel has seven plans offering long validity. The Rs 448 plan offers 82 days validity and 1.5GB daily data, whereas the Rs 399 plan offers 1GB daily data and 84 days validity. The Rs 499 plan offers 2GB daily data, whereas the Rs 558 plan offers 3GB daily data, both plans offering 84 days validity.

The telco also introduced three more long validity plans – the first one is priced at Rs 597 and offers 168 days validity. The plan bundles 6GB data and 300 SMS, which gets renewed in every 28 days. The next is Rs 998 plan that offers 336 days validity, 12GB data and 300 SMS, both of which gets renewed every 28 days. Lastly, there is a Rs 1,699 plan with 365 days validity and 1GB daily data limit. All these plans come with unlimited local and national calling without any FUP.

BSNL long-validity prepaid plans

BSNL has introduced three annual prepaid plans. The first one is priced at Rs 1,312, and it comes with unlimited local and STD calls during the validity period to any network across India (except for those in Mumbai and Delhi). Users get free PRBT (personalized ring back tones), 1,000 free SMS and 5GB 2G/3G data that can be consumed through the validity of 365 days. Sadly, the plan is only available in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles.

The Rs 1,699 and Rs 2,099 are other two plans offering unlimited local and national calling without any FUP. They also ship with 100 free SMS daily and free PRBT. While the Rs 1,699 plan offers 2GB daily 2G/3G data, the Rs 2,099 plan offers daily 4GB data, and after the daily limit is hit, speed is throttled down to 80Kbps.