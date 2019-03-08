Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Best prepaid plans with 2GB daily data under Rs 300

Ever since high-speed 4G data became cheaper, telecom operators have introduced a number of prepaid plans with daily data limits, unlimited calling and more. If you are one of those who needs daily data of up to 2GB, here are some of the best plans from Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio that you can go for.

Reliance Jio Rs 198 prepaid plan

The Rs 198 plan from Reliance Jio offers unlimited local and national voice calls, without any FUP. This plan also includes unlimited national roaming. Talking about data benefits, users get high-speed 2GB 4G data daily. Once the daily limit is crossed, the speed will be cut down to 64Kbps, and it will get refreshed after midnight. The plan is valid for 28 days, meaning users can download up to 56GB data at 4G data speeds. Reliance Jio is also offering 100 free SMS daily, and complimentary access to Jio’s app suite.

Vodafone Rs 255 prepaid plan

Vodafone has been aggressive with its prepaid plans after the merger with Idea Cellular. The Rs 255 prepaid plan comes with 28 days validity, and 100 local and national SMS daily. The plan also includes unlimited local and national calling without any FUP. Talking about data benefits, users get 2GB 3G / 4G data daily, and once the daily limit is hit, users can continue with high-speed downloads and surfing by paying 50paise per MB.

Airtel Rs 249 prepaid plan

Lastly, Airtel also has a prepaid plan with similar benefits as the Vodafone prepaid plan. Priced at Rs 249, it comes with 28 days validity, offers 100 local and national SMS daily. The plan also includes 2GB daily 3G / 4G data, and unlimited local and national calling.