comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Best prepaid plans with 2GB daily data under Rs 300
News

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Best prepaid plans with 2GB daily data under Rs 300

News

These are some of the best-prepaid plans from Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel for those who need up to 2GB daily data.

  • Published: March 8, 2019 4:15 PM IST
smartphone 4

Ever since high-speed 4G data became cheaper, telecom operators have introduced a number of prepaid plans with daily data limits, unlimited calling and more. If you are one of those who needs daily data of up to 2GB, here are some of the best plans from Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio that you can go for.

Reliance Jio Rs 198 prepaid plan

The Rs 198 plan from Reliance Jio offers unlimited local and national voice calls, without any FUP. This plan also includes unlimited national roaming. Talking about data benefits, users get high-speed 2GB 4G data daily. Once the daily limit is crossed, the speed will be cut down to 64Kbps, and it will get refreshed after midnight. The plan is valid for 28 days, meaning users can download up to 56GB data at 4G data speeds. Reliance Jio is also offering 100 free SMS daily, and complimentary access to Jio’s app suite.

Reliance Jio offering double data and Rs 2,400 instant cashback on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series

Also Read

Reliance Jio offering double data and Rs 2,400 instant cashback on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series

Vodafone Rs 255 prepaid plan

Vodafone has been aggressive with its prepaid plans after the merger with Idea Cellular. The Rs 255 prepaid plan comes with 28 days validity, and 100 local and national SMS daily. The plan also includes unlimited local and national calling without any FUP. Talking about data benefits, users get 2GB 3G / 4G data daily, and once the daily limit is hit, users can continue with high-speed downloads and surfing by paying 50paise per MB.

Vodafone announces Rs 396 prepaid mobile recharge plan: Everything you need to know

Also Read

Vodafone announces Rs 396 prepaid mobile recharge plan: Everything you need to know

Airtel Rs 249 prepaid plan

Lastly, Airtel also has a prepaid plan with similar benefits as the Vodafone prepaid plan. Priced at Rs 249, it comes with 28 days validity, offers 100 local and national SMS daily. The plan also includes 2GB daily 3G / 4G data, and unlimited local and national calling.

  • Published Date: March 8, 2019 4:15 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Prepaid plans with 2GB daily data
News
Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Prepaid plans with 2GB daily data
Mark Zuckerberg takes shot at Apple by saying Facebook won't store data in China

News

Mark Zuckerberg takes shot at Apple by saying Facebook won't store data in China

Oppo OP46C3 with Snapdragon 855 spotted on AnTuTu

News

Oppo OP46C3 with Snapdragon 855 spotted on AnTuTu

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg shares a vision focused on privacy after all this while

News

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg shares a vision focused on privacy after all this while

Samsung Galaxy A90, A40, A20e support pages go live

News

Samsung Galaxy A90, A40, A20e support pages go live

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Realme 3 Review

Royole FlexPai First Impressions: Foldable smartphones started here

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Prepaid plans with 2GB daily data

Mark Zuckerberg takes shot at Apple by saying Facebook won't store data in China

Oppo OP46C3 with Snapdragon 855 spotted on AnTuTu

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg shares a vision focused on privacy after all this while

Samsung Galaxy A90, A40, A20e support pages go live

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Prepaid plans with 2GB daily data

News

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Prepaid plans with 2GB daily data
Airtel Digital TV introduces new Basic Service Tier (BST) packs with 100 channel combo

News

Airtel Digital TV introduces new Basic Service Tier (BST) packs with 100 channel combo
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to go on first sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to go on first sale today at 12PM
India has the cheapest mobile data in world: Study

News

India has the cheapest mobile data in world: Study
Reliance JioPhone 2 to go on flash sale tomorrow

News

Reliance JioPhone 2 to go on flash sale tomorrow

हिंदी समाचार

Women's Day 2019: हाइक ने लॉन्च किए विमेंस डे पर खास स्टिकर्स

चोरी करने से पहले ही पकड़े जाएंगे चोर, आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलीजेंस से लैस हैं ये सिक्योरिटी कैमरे

Redmi Note 7 बना बेस्ट वैल्यू फॉर मनी स्मार्टफोन

एयरटेल डिजिटल TV ने पेश किया 153 रुपये वाला बेसिक पैक

Snapchat भारत में जल्द ही हिंदी, पंजाबी, मराठी, गुजराती और उर्दू भाषा में होगा उपलब्ध

News

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Prepaid plans with 2GB daily data
News
Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Prepaid plans with 2GB daily data
Mark Zuckerberg takes shot at Apple by saying Facebook won't store data in China

News

Mark Zuckerberg takes shot at Apple by saying Facebook won't store data in China
Oppo OP46C3 with Snapdragon 855 spotted on AnTuTu

News

Oppo OP46C3 with Snapdragon 855 spotted on AnTuTu
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg shares a vision focused on privacy after all this while

News

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg shares a vision focused on privacy after all this while
Samsung Galaxy A90, A40, A20e support pages go live

News

Samsung Galaxy A90, A40, A20e support pages go live