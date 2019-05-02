Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 100 in May 2019: A look at data, voice and SMS benefits

India is a market where the smartphone segment is dominated by the entry-level and affordable devices, and when it comes to prepaid recharge plans, the ones under Rs 100 is the most active segment. Now, after telcos came up with minimum prepaid recharge plans, the ones under Rs 100 have become even more important as there are a lot of users who just want to recharge their prepaid numbers to keep the connection active. Here are prepaid recharge plans from Vodafone, Airtel and Reliance Jio that you can get under Rs 100.

Vodafone Idea prepaid recharge plans under Rs 100

The most affordable recharge from Vodafone is priced at Rs 24 where your validity is extended by 28 days. The plan also includes 100 on-net (Vodafone to Vodafone) minutes valid for 28 days between 11:00PM and 6:00AM. For making calls, you’ll have to recharge with talktime plans, and outgoing calls will be charged at 2.5 paise per second. Data will be charged at 4 paise/10kb, and 10 paise/10kb in roaming. Lastly, local SMS will be charged at Re 1 per message, whereas national SMS will be charged at Rs 1.5/message.

If you want talktime and validity, there is a plan priced at Rs 35 where you get a talk time of Rs 26, complimentary 100MB data. Outgoing calls and SMS will be charges as per Rs 24 plan. The next plan is priced at Rs 65 where you get a talktime of Rs 55, 200MB data, and outgoing calls will be charged at 60p per minute. Lastly, there is Rs 95 plan which comes with Rs 95 talktime, 500MB data, and local + national outgoing calls are charged at 60p per minute. All three plans come with a validity of 28 days.

Airtel prepaid recharge plans under Rs 100

Airtel has three prepaid recharge plans priced under Rs 100. The basic plan is priced at Rs 23 where you don’t get any talktime or data, but your prepaid validity is extended by 28 days. Similar to Vodafone, even here, local and STD calls are charged at 2.5p per second, whereas local SMS will cost you Re 1, and national SMS will cost you Rs 1.5 per message.

Moving on, there is Rs 35 plan where you get talktime of Rs 26.66, 100MB data and 28 days validity. Call and SMS charges are the same as the Rs 23 plans. Next is Rs 65 plan where you get a talktime of Rs 55 along with 200MB data. Local and STD calls are charged at 60 paise per minute and the plan comes with validity of 28 days.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plans under Rs 100

Reliance Jio has three plans priced under Rs 100, all offering 28 days validity and unlimited local and national calling. The most basic plan is priced at Rs 49 and it comes with 50 free SMS, and 1GB 4G data. The other plan is priced at Rs 99 and it comes with 14GB data, where daily limit is capped at 500MB. Both these plans are for JioPhone users, and once the bundled data is exhausted, users can continue with unlimited surfing and downloads at reduced speeds of 64Kbps.

For regular prepaid users, there is a plan priced at Rs 98 which comes with 2GB data, and 300 free SMS. Once the data limit is over, you’ll have to recharge with data top-up plans to continue using the mobile internet.