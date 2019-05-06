comscore
  Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 200 in May 2019: Data, voice, SMS benefits
Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 200 in May 2019: Data, voice, SMS benefits

For prepaid mobile subscribers looking for unlimited calling and daily data plan, there are a handful of plans to choose from. Here’s a look at plans under Rs 200 with voice, data and SMS benefits.

  Published: May 6, 2019 12:27 PM IST
mobile-phone

Last week, we took a look at the best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 100 that offer voice, data and SMS benefits. These plans mostly cater to users who want to invest minimum amount, just to ensure that their mobile connection remains active. Now, we’re looking at plans under Rs 200 from Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea that offer similar benefits.

Vodafone Idea prepaid recharge plans under Rs 200

Vodafone Idea has introduced a bunch of prepaid recharge plans between Rs 100 and Rs 200. These plans offer unlimited local and national calling without any FUP, and unlimited national roaming. After Idea Cellular merger with Vodafone, the common plans are available for Vodafone and Idea users.

The basic plan is priced at Rs 129, where you get unlimited calling, free 100 SMS daily, and 2GB 3G/4G data. The validity of this plan is 28 days. Next is the Rs 149 recharge which is only available for Vodafone users where the plan includes truly unlimited local and national Vodafone-to-Vodafone calling, 2GB data and 28 days validity.

Next, you have the Rs 169 and Rs 199 plans with 28 days validity, unlimited calling and 100 free SMS daily. What changes is the data benefits. The Rs 169 plan offers 1GB daily data, whereas the Rs 199 plan offers 1.5GB daily data. You also have the Rs 145 all rounder plan that offers 42 days validity, and a talktime of Rs 145. The plan includes 1GB data, whereas local and STD calling is charged at 30 paise per minute.

Airtel prepaid recharge plans under Rs 200

Airtel has four plans under Rs 200, out of which three plans offer 28 days validity along with unlimited local and national calling without any FUP. The Rs 129 plan comes with a total of 2GB data, the Rs 199 plan offers 1.5GB daily data, whereas the Rs 169 plan offers 1GB daily data. The last one is a Rs 145 smart recharge plan that includes a talktime of Rs 145, 1GB data, and 42 days validity, similar to Vodafone Idea plan. Outgoing calls with this plan are charged at 30 paise per minute.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plans under Rs 200

Lastly, Reliance Jio has three plans under Rs 200, all come with unlimited local and national calling. The most basic plan is priced at Rs 98 where you get 2GB data and 300 local and national SMS through the validity. The other two plans are priced at Rs 149 and Rs 198. The Rs 149 plan offers 1.5GB daily data, whereas the Rs 198 plan offers 2GB daily data.

Once the daily data limit is exceeded, the speed is throttled down to 64Kbps, and gets refreshed again at mid-night. The plan also includes 100 local and national SMS daily, and complimentary access to Jio app suite.

  • Published Date: May 6, 2019 12:27 PM IST

