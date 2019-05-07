Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 300 in May 2019: A look at voice, data and SMS benefits

Over the past couple of years, there has been a big change in the telecom space. It’s not just mobile phones that have become affordable, but calling and data too are now within everyone’s budget. And while there are plans under Rs 50 that extend the validity of your prepaid connection, there are a lot of plans with unlimited local and national calling, daily data and bundled SMS benefits. We have already talked about prepaid recharge plans under Rs 100 from Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Reliance Jio. We also covered the best recharge plans under Rs 200. Today, we’ll look at prepaid recharge plans between Rs 200 and Rs 300.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plans under Rs 300

Reliance Jio has two plans between Rs 200 and Rs 300, and they both are targeted towards different userbase. Both offer unlimited local and national calling without any FUP. The first plan is priced at Rs 299, and it is for regular users. The plan comes with 28 days validity and 3GB daily data benefit, which means you can download up to 84GB data through the validity period. Once the daily data limit is crossed, speed will be throttled down to 64Kbps till midnight. The plan also includes 100 local and national SMS daily.

The second is a long-term plan for JioPhone users. Priced at Rs 297, the plan includes a total of 42GB data, and a validity of 84 days. This means users get 500MB daily high-speed 4G data.

Vodafone Idea prepaid recharge plans under Rs 300

Vodafone has three plans priced at Rs 209, Rs 245, and Rs 255. Idea Cellular, on the other hand, also has three plans priced at Rs 209, Rs 245, and Rs 227. The benefits offered by Rs 209 and Rs 245 plans are same across both Vodafone and Idea Cellular. Starting with Rs 209 plan, both telcos offer unlimited local and national calling, unlimited SMS (100 per day) and 1.6GB daily high-speed data.

The Rs 245 plan, on the other hand, comes with a talk time of Rs 245, 84 days validity and 2GB 3G/4G data. Local and national calls are charged at 30 paise per minute. The Rs 255 plan on Vodafone comes with 28 days validity, 2GB daily data, unlimited local and national calling, and 100 local and national SMS on a daily basis. For Idea Cellular users, there is a plan priced at Rs 227 where you get 28 days validity, 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calling, and 100 local and national SMS daily.

Airtel prepaid recharge plans under Rs 300

Airtel has three plans between RS 200 and Rs 300. Two of these plans – priced at Rs 249 and Rs 299 off 28 days validity, unlimited local and national calling and 100 daily SMS. What changes is the data benefit. The Rs 249 plan offers 2GB daily data, whereas the Rs 299 plan offers 2.5GB daily data.

Lastly, you have the Rs 245 plan where the benefits are similar to the ones offered Vodafone Idea. You get a talk time of Rs 245, and validity of 84 days. The plan bundles 2GB 3G/4G data, whereas local and national calls are charged at 30 paise per minute.