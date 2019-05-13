Best smart bands to buy in India under Rs 3,000

Last week, Lenovo launched its Ego HX07 Smartwatch in India. The smartwatch features a design similar to that of a proper wrist watch but it is priced in the same range as that of a fitness tracker. The launch has brought a new excitement in the wearable segment, which has been dominated by the likes of Xiaomi and Honor and has seen influx of new brands like Huami. While Apple Watch remains the pinnacle of smartwatch, not every user needs to be spend five digits to get on the smartwatch or wearable bandwagon and if you have a budget of around Rs 3,000 then here are five options that might be ideal for you.

Lenovo Ego Smartwatch

Lenovo Ego Smartwatch was launched last week and it is priced at Rs 1,999 and it challenges the Xiaomi Mi Band 3, which also retails for the same price. However, the biggest feature working in favor of the Lenovo Ego is its design. As we observed in our review, the Lenovo Smartwatch has a design that is identical to that of Casio’s G-Shock series, which honestly is a good thing. A lot of smartwatch or wearable users are those who wear a wrist watch and having a similar design removes the learning curve right away.

Apart from design, Lenovo Ego smartwatch has a watch face that measures 42mm in diameter, which makes it a bit larger than moderately sized watches. It also sports a rugged look and supports features like step tracking, calories burnt, distance traveled, sleep tracking and continuous heart rate monitoring. While it tries to cover a lot of fitness features, it also has an industry leading battery life rated for 20 days. Its accuracy is questionable but the smartwatch definitely tries to tick all the boxes.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 is the most successful fitness tracker in the country and has forced brands like Lenovo and Honor to take note. The Mi Band 3’s success is mainly because of the previous two bands: original Mi Band and its successors Mi Band 2 and its affordable price tag of Rs 1,998. The Mi Band 3 features a 0.78-inch OLED display with a 2.5D curved glass design on top. It has a dedicated control button next to the display and it can be used to tap and hold to decline calls. The fitness band comes with a silicone strap and the overall wearable weighs just about 20 grams.

Like most fitness trackers in this price segment, the Mi Band 3 supports fitness functions such as step tracking, sleep tracking and even has an optical heart rate sensor for continuous heart monitoring. The fitness band also serves other purposes such as a stopwatch, finding your phone and can even be used as an alarm. Xiaomi also sells Mi Band – HRX Edition for Rs 1,296 and both the devices are available via mi.com and Flipkart.

Honor Band 4

At Rs 2,599, Honor Band 4 is more expensive than Lenovo Ego Smartwatch and Xiaomi Mi Band 3. The price, however, is justified with a AMOLED full-color display while the other two wearables feature a monochrome display. The wearable supports features like Huawei TruSleep for sleep monitoring and Huawei TruSeen for real-time Heart Rate Monitoring. It can also track steps and has a six-axis sensor and can be paired with both Android and iOS. The wearable is rated to last for 17 days, comes with a silicone strap that can be purchased in coral pink, meteorite black and midnight navy colors.

GOQii HR

While Xiaomi Mi Band 3 and Honor Band 4 are the leading options here, GOQii has a unique take on wearable category. GOQii HR, which was launched at Rs 1,999, has been discounted to Rs 599 and what makes it unique is the free three month subscription to a personal coach. The coach can help users choose your nutrients, act as personal trainer and wellness expert. It also supports personal consultations over emails or calls with a doctor. Apart from personalized fitness coaching, the band features an OLED display, can track steps and sleep and is water resistant. The GOQii HR is available on Flipkart.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

Fastrack Reflex 2.0

Fastrack Reflex 2.0 is another wearable worth taking a look at in this price segment. The core of the band is in black color while the band is made of TPU material. Like other wearables in this price segment, it tracks steps, sleep but does not track heart rate. It is compatible with both iOS and Android and retails for Rs 1,995 via Amazon India.