The smartphone segment has been the most disruptive in India over the past two years. While the TV market was seeing a slump, it has now picked up. Brands like Thomson, Xiaomi, iFFALCON and Vu have been offering smart TVs at different price points. Today, it is possible to buy a 32-inch LED smart TV and above for less than Rs 30,000. We’ve compiled a list of top smart TVs under Rs 30,000 that you can buy.

Xiaomi smart TVs

There is no denying that Xiaomi is the reason why we are seeing aggressive prices on smart televisions. There are two Xiaomi smart TVs under Rs 30,000 range. The Mi LED 4A Pro 32-inch HD model is available for Rs 12,999. The Mi LED 4A Pro 43-inch FHD model will set you back by Rs 22,999. You can buy these smart TVs from Flipkart. Attractive EMI options and exchange discounts are offered by the e-commerce site.

Talking about features, both TVs are powered by Android OS. There is Xiaomi’s PatchWall UI on top. It comes with built-in Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports. There is also built-in support for Chromecast and Google Assistant.

Thomson smart TVs

Thomson has three best smart TVs under Rs 30,000 range. The HD Ready LED smart television with 32-inch display is available for Rs 10,999. The next is 40-inch FHD model and it is available for Rs 17,499. You can also go for a 40-inch 4K UHD LED TV which is available for Rs 19,999. Flipkart is offering attractive discounts on exchange and EMI options as well. All these smart television sets do come with apps like Netflix, YouTube, ZEE5 and Hotstar. This will help you stream rich content, from movies to TV shows.

iFFALCON smart TVs

The most affordable Android smart television from iFFALCON is available for Rs 11,999. It comes with a 32-inch HD ready display. The other model is available for Rs 19,999. The TV features a 40-inch FHD panel.

MarQ smart TVs

MarQ by Flipkart has three TVs that you can buy under Rs 30,000. The most affordable one is available for Rs 9,999. It is an HD ready Smart TV. The one with 40-inch FHD display can be bought for Rs 16,999. The company also has a 43-inch FHD TV powered by Android, and you can buy this for Rs 21,999. Undoubtedly, it is one of the most affordable big screen Android smart TVs that you can buy.

Vu, Blaupunkt, JVC smart TVs

Then there are other brands such as Vu, JVC and Blaupunkt that offer smart TVs too. The most affordable Vu smart television is available for Rs 11,999. It comes with a 32-inch HD ready display. The 40-inch FHD model is available for Rs 17,999, whereas the 43-inch 4K UHD model will set you back by Rs 23,999. All these TVs come with apps like YouTube, Netflix and Amazon Prime video.

Blaupunkt has one 32-inch HD ready smart TV available for Rs 14,999. The other one will set you back by Rs 27,999 and it comes with a 43-inch 4K UHD screen. Then there is JVC’s 40-inch FHD smart TV available for Rs 17,999.