comscore Best smartphone you can gift this Raksha bandhan | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Best smartphones you can consider gifting to your siblings on this Raksha Bandhan
News

Best smartphones you can consider gifting to your siblings on this Raksha Bandhan

News

Raksha bandhan is around the corner and here are a couple of smartphones you can consider gifting to your sibling. We have included the best phones in different price categories.

  • Published: August 2, 2020 9:18 AM IST
Apple iPhone 11 Review (3)

The festive season is on the horizon and Raksha Bandhan kickstarts the season of gifting. Despite a troublesome beginning in 2020, the smartphone market has come back stronger, hence bringing exciting gifting options. Be it across any price point, there is a new exciting smartphone waiting to be wrapped up for spreading smiles on your loved ones’ faces. Hence, we couldn’t stop ourselves from having a look at the best smartphones to check out. Also Read - OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8T Pro rumored to feature 64-megapixel camera

Whether you have a budget of less than Rs 10,000 or are ready to splurge it all on your sibling, there are some great smartphones to pick up right now. The recent bunch of smartphones from Realme, Xiaomi, and Poco, excel in camera performance on a budget. If your sibling games all day, there are a couple of gaming smartphones available to spice up their Chicken Dinners. If classy is the way you want to go, Samsung, Apple, and OnePlus are there to help. Also Read - Apple iPhone 11 to be the first flagship iPhone manufactured in India

WATCH: OnePlus Nord Review

Therefore, without wasting words, we have a look at some of the best phones you can gift across five price categories. Also Read - Poco X2 8GB + 256GB model price in India changed: Check specifications and other details

Best smartphones to gift for Rakshabandhan

Under Rs 10,000

Realme C3

The Realme C3 is easily the best smartphone you can consider purchasing under Rs 10,000. The phone looks unmistakably stylish with its matte textured back and solid colors. You also get a big 6.5-inch display with slim bezels. Inside, the Realme C3 uses the MediaTek Helio G70 chipset. This gives it more than enough power for gaming as well as decent multitasking. The 5000mAh battery is massive enough to keep up for an entire day even for pro users. At Rs 9,999, you cannot get anything better.

Under Rs 20,000

Poco X2

Poco X2, Poco X2 Review, Poco X2 price in india, Poco X2 Sale, Poco X2 vs Realme X2, Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison, Poco X2 price, Poco X2 specifications, Poco X2 launch, flipkart, Realme X2 price

The Poco X2 is easily the all-rounder when it comes to features. Not only does it look stylish but it is built for geeks and gamers. You get a massive 6.7-inch 120Hz display that delivers a smooth gaming experience. The Snapdragon 730G chip inside can handle all games and tasks easily without sweating. The 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 main camera offers amazon photo quality in all lighting conditions while the selfie camera is impressive too. Starting at Rs 17,499, this is almost an unbeatable smartphone deal.

Under Rs 30,000

Realme X3

quad camera phone

Whether you are a geek or not, the Realme X3 is appealing, unlike any other phone. It features an industrial design that appeals universally. The Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset has all the performance one needs from an Android phone in 2020. The 120Hz 6.5-inch display makes the viewing experience smooth while the 4200mAh battery keeps it going for an entire day easily. You even get a high-res 64-megapixel main camera as well as a 2x optical zoom camera. The selfie camera has a secondary 8-megapixel wide-angle camera too. At Rs 25,999, it is easily the best smartphone in its class.

Under Rs 50,000

OnePlus 8

oneplus

OnePlus knows how to make great premium phones and the OnePlus 8 is another fine proof of that. Equipped with the Snapdragon 865, this is one of the fastest Android phones you can have today. The 90Hz 6.5-inch display is a great way to view content and Oxygen OS adds into the refined user experience. The cameras are good enough for casual photography while the 30W fast charging tops up the 4300mAh battery quickly. That said, the phone stands out with its style quotient with its curved edges and stunning colors. Starting at Rs 41,999, it is the best smartphone in its category.

OnePlus once again leading premium smartphone segment in India, Samsung comes second

Also Read

OnePlus once again leading premium smartphone segment in India, Samsung comes second

Above Rs 50,000

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review, iOS 13.2.3 update, Apple iPhone 12, Amazon Fab Phones Fest

The iPhone 11 has been around for a while but there’s yet to be another phone to outsmart it. Apple’s superior build quality and design impress highly. The A13 Bionic chip offers all the performance a modern-day smartphone user is capable of throwing at it. The 12-megapixel main camera, as well as the 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, take stunning photos with realistic colors. Additionally, the video shooting capability on the iPhone 11 is unmatched. For most users with moderate usage, the iPhone 11 easily lasts more than a day. Starting at Rs 68,300, this is the best you can gift your sibling.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 2, 2020 9:18 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Poco X2

Xiaomi Poco X2

16999

Android v10 (Q)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) processor and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Chipset
48 primary lens, a secondary 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor
OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8

44999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sony IMX586 Sensor with f/1.75 along with 2 Megapixels of f/2.4 Macro Lens, 16 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens.
Realme X3

Realme X3

24999

Android 10
Snapdragon 855 Plus processor
64 megapixels + 8 megapixels ultra wide angle + 2 megapixel macro lens + 12 megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Best smartphones you can gift this Raksha bandhan
News
Best smartphones you can gift this Raksha bandhan
Redmi K30 Ultra 5G with MediaTek SoC could launch soon

News

Redmi K30 Ultra 5G with MediaTek SoC could launch soon

Netflix on Android gets playback speed settings: Check details

Entertainment

Netflix on Android gets playback speed settings: Check details

Realme V5 with Dimensity 720 SoC benchmarked on AnTuTu

News

Realme V5 with Dimensity 720 SoC benchmarked on AnTuTu

Realme X gets June security patch

News

Realme X gets June security patch

Most Popular

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

HP Omen 15 2020 Review

Vivo X50 Review

Best smartphones you can gift this Raksha bandhan

Redmi K30 Ultra 5G with MediaTek SoC could launch soon

Realme V5 with Dimensity 720 SoC benchmarked on AnTuTu

Realme X gets June security patch

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series gets August security patch

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best smartphones you can gift this Raksha bandhan

News

Best smartphones you can gift this Raksha bandhan
Realme V5 with Dimensity 720 SoC benchmarked on AnTuTu

News

Realme V5 with Dimensity 720 SoC benchmarked on AnTuTu
Realme X gets June security patch

News

Realme X gets June security patch
Best true wireless earphones to gift this Raksha Bandhan

News

Best true wireless earphones to gift this Raksha Bandhan
Realme 5 Pro latest update with July 2020 security patch rolling out

News

Realme 5 Pro latest update with July 2020 security patch rolling out

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL ने 147 रुपये का प्रीपेड प्लान लॉन्च किया, 247 और 1,999 रुपये वाले प्लान की वैलिडिटी बढ़ी

Raksha bandhan gift ideas 2020: 10 हजार रुपये से कम में ये हैं 5 बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन

Realme V5 स्मार्टफोन 3 August को होगा लॉन्च, ये होगी कीमत...

Amazfit Powerbuds भारत में हार्ट रेट सेंसर के साथ 6 अगस्त को 6,999 रुपये में होंगे लॉन्च, Amazon Prime day सेल में खरीदें

Realme 3 Pro, Realme 3, Realme 3i को July 2020 सिक्योरिटी पैच के साथ मिला न्यू अपडेट

Latest Videos

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India
OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Best smartphones you can gift this Raksha bandhan
News
Best smartphones you can gift this Raksha bandhan
Redmi K30 Ultra 5G with MediaTek SoC could launch soon

News

Redmi K30 Ultra 5G with MediaTek SoC could launch soon
Realme V5 with Dimensity 720 SoC benchmarked on AnTuTu

News

Realme V5 with Dimensity 720 SoC benchmarked on AnTuTu
Realme X gets June security patch

News

Realme X gets June security patch
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series gets August security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series gets August security patch

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers