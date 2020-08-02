The festive season is on the horizon and Raksha Bandhan kickstarts the season of gifting. Despite a troublesome beginning in 2020, the smartphone market has come back stronger, hence bringing exciting gifting options. Be it across any price point, there is a new exciting smartphone waiting to be wrapped up for spreading smiles on your loved ones’ faces. Hence, we couldn’t stop ourselves from having a look at the best smartphones to check out. Also Read - OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8T Pro rumored to feature 64-megapixel camera

Whether you have a budget of less than Rs 10,000 or are ready to splurge it all on your sibling, there are some great smartphones to pick up right now. The recent bunch of smartphones from Realme, Xiaomi, and Poco, excel in camera performance on a budget. If your sibling games all day, there are a couple of gaming smartphones available to spice up their Chicken Dinners. If classy is the way you want to go, Samsung, Apple, and OnePlus are there to help. Also Read - Apple iPhone 11 to be the first flagship iPhone manufactured in India

Therefore, without wasting words, we have a look at some of the best phones you can gift across five price categories. Also Read - Poco X2 8GB + 256GB model price in India changed: Check specifications and other details

Best smartphones to gift for Rakshabandhan

Under Rs 10,000

Realme C3

The Realme C3 is easily the best smartphone you can consider purchasing under Rs 10,000. The phone looks unmistakably stylish with its matte textured back and solid colors. You also get a big 6.5-inch display with slim bezels. Inside, the Realme C3 uses the MediaTek Helio G70 chipset. This gives it more than enough power for gaming as well as decent multitasking. The 5000mAh battery is massive enough to keep up for an entire day even for pro users. At Rs 9,999, you cannot get anything better.

Under Rs 20,000

Poco X2

The Poco X2 is easily the all-rounder when it comes to features. Not only does it look stylish but it is built for geeks and gamers. You get a massive 6.7-inch 120Hz display that delivers a smooth gaming experience. The Snapdragon 730G chip inside can handle all games and tasks easily without sweating. The 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 main camera offers amazon photo quality in all lighting conditions while the selfie camera is impressive too. Starting at Rs 17,499, this is almost an unbeatable smartphone deal.

Under Rs 30,000

Realme X3

Whether you are a geek or not, the Realme X3 is appealing, unlike any other phone. It features an industrial design that appeals universally. The Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset has all the performance one needs from an Android phone in 2020. The 120Hz 6.5-inch display makes the viewing experience smooth while the 4200mAh battery keeps it going for an entire day easily. You even get a high-res 64-megapixel main camera as well as a 2x optical zoom camera. The selfie camera has a secondary 8-megapixel wide-angle camera too. At Rs 25,999, it is easily the best smartphone in its class.

Under Rs 50,000

OnePlus 8

OnePlus knows how to make great premium phones and the OnePlus 8 is another fine proof of that. Equipped with the Snapdragon 865, this is one of the fastest Android phones you can have today. The 90Hz 6.5-inch display is a great way to view content and Oxygen OS adds into the refined user experience. The cameras are good enough for casual photography while the 30W fast charging tops up the 4300mAh battery quickly. That said, the phone stands out with its style quotient with its curved edges and stunning colors. Starting at Rs 41,999, it is the best smartphone in its category.

Above Rs 50,000

Apple iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 has been around for a while but there’s yet to be another phone to outsmart it. Apple’s superior build quality and design impress highly. The A13 Bionic chip offers all the performance a modern-day smartphone user is capable of throwing at it. The 12-megapixel main camera, as well as the 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, take stunning photos with realistic colors. Additionally, the video shooting capability on the iPhone 11 is unmatched. For most users with moderate usage, the iPhone 11 easily lasts more than a day. Starting at Rs 68,300, this is the best you can gift your sibling.

