Best smartphones to buy under Rs 40,000 in June 2019; Pixel 3a, OnePlus 7, iPhone 7 and more

We have already covered smartphones that you can buy under Rs 10,000, and smartphones under Rs 15,000. If you have a slightly higher budget, we have also compiled a list of smartphones that you can buy under Rs 20,000, and the ones under Rs 30,000 range. Now, its time to take a look at the premium smartphones priced between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000. And without any further ado, here’s our list.

Google Pixel 3a

Google recently launched the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphones in India. Both smartphones come with the exact same camera setup as the flagship Pixel 3 devices. The Pixel 3a is priced at Rs 39,999, and it is available to purchase via Flipkart. It also has one of the best cameras on any smartphone today. Besides, Google is assuring three years of software updates, and monthly security patches during the same period, making it future proof, at least in the software department.

OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones in India. And while the “Pro” is on an expensive side, the OnePlus 7 is yet to go on sale. At this point, the OnePlus 6T which starts at Rs 32,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is still a good option. Compared to the OnePlus 7, you’ll be missing out on the latest chipset and the 48-megapixel camera. The new software features will anyways be coming to older devices, so you’re not losing out much. But if you can wait, the OnePlus 7 is going on sale starting June 4 with the base model priced at Rs 32,999.

Honor View20

The Honor View20 priced at Rs 37,999 is a good option to buy under Rs 40,000. It comes with a dual-camera setup at the back, which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary ToF depth sensor. You also get a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, Kirin 980 SoC, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, and a 25-megapixel front camera. It is also Honor’s first phone in India to come with an in-display selfie snapper.

Watch: Honor View20 First Look

Vivo V15 Pro

The Vivo V15 Pro priced at Rs 26,990 is also a good option under Rs 40,000. The smartphone comes with up to 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a rising selfie camera of 32-megapixel resolution, and a triple camera setup at the back. The setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Oppo F11 Pro

The Oppo F11 Pro is priced at Rs 24,990 in India for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Those considering to purchase the handset can directly head to Flipkart and Amazon India’s online website. It is also available for purchase via Paytm, Snapdeal, Reliance Digital, Croma and across all Oppo stores. The smartphone is available in two color options – Aurora Green and Thunder Black.

The F11 Pro features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display, 6GB RAM, 64GB storage and uses MediaTek Helio P70 chipset. The smartphone features a dual rear camera with 48-megapixel main sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, Oppo has equipped the smartphone with a 16-megapixel camera. The smartphone runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie, and packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for VOOC fast charging.

Xiaomi Poco F1

Poco F1 by Xiaomi is a flagship smartphone that packs top-of-the-line hardware including Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 6GB RAM and 64GB storage at just Rs 19,999. But there are two variants with 6GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage model has been priced at Rs 20,999. There is an 8GB RAM variant with 256GB inbuilt storage and it costs Rs. 27,999. The smartphone is available through Flipkart and Mi.com via open sale.

The Poco F1 features a 6.18-inch display and is powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with Adreno 630 GPU. It comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB or 256GB storage. It sports dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. At the front, there is a 20-megapixel camera and it runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie. The Poco F1 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Asus Zenfone 5Z

Asus launched the Zenfone 5Z in India via Flipkart. The flagship smartphone comes with 6GB and 8GB RAM options with Snapdragon 845 SoC. It sports a 6.2-inch full HD+ edge-to-edge notch display with a dual-camera setup at the back. This includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with large 1.4-micron pixels, and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor that allows 120-degree wide-angle shooting and portrait mode shots.

The Asus Zenfone 5Z variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 29,999, whereas the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 32,999. There is also an 8GB RAM with 256GB storage variant priced at Rs 36,999.

Samsung Galaxy A70

Samsung’s latest A-series smartphone, the Galaxy A70 carries a price tag of Rs 28,990 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage in the country. It is available via all offline retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung’s own online store and more.

The Galaxy A70 is equipped with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display. The handset flaunts a fancy waterdrop-style notched display design. Furthermore, the Galaxy A70 features an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset under the hood, which is backed by 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Apple iPhone 7

And for those who are looking to buy an iPhone, the iPhone 7 at Rs 39,900 is not a bad option either. Yes, it may be a few generations old, but the phone does come with Apple A10 Fusion SoC, up to 256GB storage, water and dust resistance features, and more. If you think the latest iPhone XS and iPhone XR are out of your budget,

LG G7 ThinQ

The LG G7 ThinQ, at present, costs Rs 27,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration on Amazon India. It offers a 6.1-inch FullVision Super Bright Display with QHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC.

There is a dual rear camera setup, comprising of a 16-megapixel super wide-angle lens with f/1.9 aperture, and a 16-megapixel standard angle lens with f/1.6 aperture. For selfies, there’s an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens on the front. The company has also added face unlock feature, boombox speaker, and Hi-Fi Quad DAC for good audio experience.