Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in December 2018

India’s smartphone market is undoubtedly the fastest growing in the world, and the biggest movement can be seen in the sub-Rs 15,000 segment. In the past year, we have seen a number of device launches in this price segment and every device has tried to beat a similarly specced device from rival smartphone brand. Here are the 10 best smartphones priced under Rs 10,000 in India right now.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Xiaomi has been the champion of the sub-Rs 15,000 price segment and its Redmi series have dominated this space for far too long. In the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment, Xiaomi’s strongest contender is the Redmi 6A. The successor to Redmi 5A brings updated specifications and goes modern with taller display and thinner bezels. It features a a 5.45-inch HD+ display, quad-core MediaTek CPU, 13-megapixel main camera, and a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

Realme C1

Realme C1 is the newest device from Realme, the former subsidiary of Oppo, trying to break into the entry-level smartphone market. The smartphone was launched alongside the Realme 2 Pro and is also one of the the cheapest device in its product portfolio.

In terms of hardware, the Realme C1 comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ display supporting taller 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch. There is 2GB of RAM, 16GB storage, Snapdragon 450 chipset, dual 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear cameras and a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

Asus Zenfone Max M2

Asus Zenfone Max M2 is the newest launch in the Indian smartphone market. It was launched alongside the Zenfone Max Pro M2 early this month. The Zenfone Max M2 will go on its first sale on December 20, and it starts at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM variant while the 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 11,999.

The Zenfone Max M2 features a 6.26-inch HD+ display, 3GB or 4GB of RAM, 32GB or 64GB internal storage and is powered by Snapdragon 632 chipset. The smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, runs Android 8.1 Oreo and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Watch: Realme U1 First Look

Honor 9N

Honor 9N is arguably one of the best-selling smartphones for Huawei’s e-brand in India. The smartphone was launched a few months back, and has received multiple price cuts to make it more appealing against offerings from Xiaomi and Realme. The smartphone was recently available at a starting price of Rs 8,999, which is a huge drop from its launch price.

Honor 7S

Honor 7S is another entry-level smartphone available at a retail price of Rs 5,999. The smartphone was launched at Rs 8,999 and is available at 33 percent discount during the Honor Days sale. It competes with Xiaomi Redmi 6A and Realme C1 in the entry-level smartphone segment.

Xiaomi Redmi 6

Xiaomi Redmi 6 is an upgrade over the Redmi 6A, and it brings the same display but faster performance thanks to MediaTek chipset. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and improved camera setup. The Redmi 6 starts at Rs 8,499 and is available from Flipkart and mi.com.

Realme 2

Realme 2 was launched as the successor to Realme 1, and is believed to be one of the best-selling smartphones in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment. Realme claims to have sold over 3 million smartphones in India since launching operations six months back owing to success of Realme 1 and Realme 2.

Samsung Galaxy On6

Samsung Galaxy On6, the online-centric smartphone from the Korean giant, is its best offering in this price segment. It features a 5.6-inch HD+ display, Exynos 7870 chipset, 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage. It features 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. The smartphone is backed by a 3,000mAh battery and runs Android 8.0 Oreo.

Oppo A3s

Oppo A3s is basically the rebranded version of Realme 2, and it features a 6.2-inch HD+ display, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage and is powered by Snapdragon 450 chipset. The smartphone comes with 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. There is a 4,230mAh battery under the hood of the smartphone running ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Meizu C9

Meizu recently made its re-entry into the Indian smartphone market with the launch of three new devices. While the focus on its flagship Meizu 16th smartphone, the budget device named Meizu C1 seems to be a strong contender in the entry-level segment. It is priced at Rs 4,999, and competes with Xiaomi Redmi 6A and Honor 7S.

The Meizu C9 sports a 5.45-inch HD+ display, Unisoc SC9832E SoC, 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. It features a single 13-megapixel camera on the back and an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front. It lacks a fingerprint sensor but runs Android 8.0 Oreo with Flyme UI. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery and is available in black and blue colors.