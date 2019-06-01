Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in June 2019

Today, you no longer need to spend a hefty amount of money to get a good smartphone. You’ll easily find a budget smartphone with a powerful chipset, AI-powered dual rear cameras, fingerprint sensor, face unlock, and a large battery. While Xiaomi offers good price-to-performance ratio phones, brands like Realme and Samsung are giving stiff competition by not only going aggressive with the pricing, but also offer better specifications and feature. If you are looking for a new smartphone, here’s a list of the top mobile phones that you should buy under Rs 10,000.

Samsung Galaxy M10

The Galaxy M10 is Samsung’s latest smartphone, which falls under the company’s Galaxy A series. The device bears a 6.22-inch display with Infinity U notch design. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. Samsung has included its own Exynos 7870 SoC under the hood. Similar to other budget phones, here too you will get dual cameras at the back. The setup consists of a 13-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel camera. The front features a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It is powered by a 3,400mAh battery and comes in only two color variants. You can buy the 2GB RAM variant with 16GB storage for Rs 7,990. There is also a 3GB RAM variant with 32GB storage, which is priced at Rs 8,990.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 comes with a price tag of Rs 9,999 for the base 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant. For the price, you will get a big 6.3-inch full HD+ display, a 4,000mAh battery, fingerprint sensor and more. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset, which is backed by up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB storage variant.

You can expand the internal storage by up to 256GB via a microSD card. There is a dual-camera setup on the rear side, which includes a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel lens. On the front, the handset is equipped with a 13-megapixel snapper for capturing selfies. The Redmi Note 7 smartphone runs MIUI 10 out-of-the-box.

Realme 3

You can also buy the latest Realme 3 smartphone, which was launched in March 2019. It is available with a starting price of Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM variant. The handset flaunts a 3D unibody design with a big 6.22-inch HD+ panel and a waterdrop-style notch design. Powering the Realme 3 is the top-notch MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, paired with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU.

The handset is supported by up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB storage. The company has given an option to expand the storage up to 256GB via microSD card slot. Optics wise, you get a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor in the dual rear camera setup. It also offers support for Nightscape mode. The front has a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. It is backed by a 4,230mAh battery and runs Android Pie OS.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

The Zenfone Max Pro M1 is a smartphone from Asus, which is currently available with a starting price of Rs 7,999. You can buy the handset via Flipkart. The 3GB RAM variant retails at Rs 7,999, while the higher 4GB RAM variant carries a price label of Rs 9,999. For the price, customers will get a 5.99-inch display with Full HD+ resolution, a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC and a dual-camera setup. There is also an 8-megapixel camera on the front of the phone for selfies. It runs the dated Android Oreo OS and offers a massive 5,000mAh battery.

Realme C1

The wallet-friendly Realme C1 (2019) can be purchased for Rs 7,499 for the 2GB RAM variant with 32GB storage. The 3GB RAM variant with 32GB storage retails at Rs 8,499. The smartphone packs a big 6.2-inch display with HD+ resolution. It is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset. Other specifications include a combination of a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and a 5-megapixel front camera. It runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It bears a big 4,230mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

The Redmi 6A is Xiaomi’s entry-level smartphone, which comes with an affordable price. Additionally, the Redmi 6A can be a good option if you are upgrading from a feature phone. The handset was launched with a price label of Rs 5,999. For the price, customers will get a standard 5.45-inch HD+ display, a quad-core MediaTek CPU and more. It offers a total of two cameras, which includes a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It runs MIUI 9 based on Android Oreo, and packs a 3,000mAh battery. It is available for purchase in four color options, including grey, blue, gold and rose gold.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3

Xiaomi recently took the wraps off its latest Redmi Y3 budget smartphone, which comes with a starting price of Rs 9,999. For the price, you get 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. It runs Android 9.0 Pie operating system with MIUI 10 on top. The handset features a 6.26-inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. At its heart is a Snapdragon 632 SoC, which is backed by 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage options.

The internal storage is also expandable up to 512GB via microSD card with a dedicated card slot. The selfie camera is its biggest highlight. On the front, the Redmi Y3 packs a 32-megapixel camera an f/2.25 aperture for selfies with EIS support. At the back is a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. Furthermore, Xiaomi has stuffed in a 4,000mAh battery.

Nokia 3.1 Plus

The Nokia 3.1 Plus comes with a 6-inch HD+ display with thinner bezels without a notch and 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC with an octa-core CPU with a maximum clock speed of 2GHz. It is accompanied by 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. You can get it for as low as Rs 8,890 on Amazon India. Furthermore, there is also a dedicated microSD card slot for further storage expansion is also present.

In the photography department, you will get dual rear cameras with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera setup is assisted by a single LED flash for better low light photos. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. It is fueled by a 3,500mAh battery.