Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in April 2019

With the mid-range smartphone space highly competitive, here’s our list of the best smartphones under Rs 15,000. These include the likes of Realme 3 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Galaxy M30 and more.

  • Published: April 23, 2019 11:22 AM IST
Realme 3 Pro (4)

There are all sorts of smartphones out there available in different price brackets, right from entry-level models priced around Rs 4,000, to the top-end ones that cost over Rs 100,000. However, it is the mid-range segment (under Rs 15,000), that is the most competitive. You can now get a smartphone with dual rear cameras with a 48-megapixel sensor, a selfie snapper with 25-megapixel resolution, and so on, without burning a hole in your pocket. To make your buying decision easier, we have compiled a list of best smartphones under Rs 15,000.

Realme 3 Pro

Chinese smartphone maker Realme recently launched two new smartphones – the entry-level Realme C2 and the more powerful Realme 3 Pro. Some of the highlights of the Realme 3 Pro include Snapdragon 710 SoC, up to 128GB RAM, dual rear cameras, 25-megapixel selfie snapper, and Android Pie OS. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 13,999, whereas the top-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 16,999. It will be available to purchase from Flipkart starting April 29.

Realme 3 Pro Review: David takes on Goliath

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro is part of the latest Redmi 7 lineup from Xiaomi. The device comes with an updated design with a notch and near bezel-less design with a 6.3-inch display. The device is powered by Snapdragon 675 chipset with up to 6GB RAM while running on a 4,000mAh battery. The highlight of the device is the 48-megapixel primary camera sensor on the back of the device with a secondary 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. Xiaomi has priced the device starting from Rs 13,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review: Just About Right

Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung has made a huge splash this year by making a grand return to this segment with two new device lineups, one of which is the Samsung Galaxy M series. The base model of Galaxy M30 with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage starts at Rs 14,990, and is currently available as part of limited flash sales on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Long battery life, triple camera setup, amazing display

Taking a look at the specs, the device sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Exynos 7904 SoC and up to 6GB RAM. Samsung has added a triple camera set up on the device with a primary 13-megapixel sensor, a secondary 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and a third 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery out-of-the-box.

Honor 10 Lite

Honor 10 Lite is the first device from Honor, the sub-brand from Chinese electronics and telecommunications giant Huawei. The company has priced the base model of the device with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage at Rs 11,999. The 10 Lite comes with a 6.21-inch display with HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, up to 6GB RAM and up to 64GB internal storage while running on a 3,400mAh battery. The device sports a dual camera setup on the back with a 13-megapixel sensor on the back with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 24-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies.

Honor 10 Lite Review: Style and performance to fit your budget

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

The pricing for the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 starts at Rs 11,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Talking about the specifications of the device, the Zenfone Max Pro M2 comes with a 6.26-inch display along with Snapdragon 660 AIE with up to 6GB RAM and up to 64GB internal storage.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review: More than a battery powerhouse

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. In addition to this, the device sports a dual camera setup on the back with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Xiaomi Mi A2

The Mi A2 follows a similar pattern to what we have seen on other Xiaomi devices where the company packs good hardware at attractive pricing. Talking about the specifications, the device sports a 5.99-inch display while running on Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC with 3,010mAh battery, and a dual camera on the back. The highlight or rather key differentiating factor in this device is the Android One software, which means that the device runs stock Android out-of-the-box with no advertisements or bloatware apps. The base model of the device with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage starts from Rs 11,999 making it an attractive offering.

  • Published Date: April 23, 2019 11:22 AM IST

