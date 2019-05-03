Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in May 2019

The mid-range segment in the Indian market has been one of the most hotly contested price brackets in the Indian market since the last couple of years. A majority of smartphone makers who want to capture the market have continued to launch new smartphones with improved hardware, and an increasing list of features at an ever affordable price. In last one year, Chinese smartphone makers including Xiaomi, Realme, and also Huawei and Asus have launched their offerings to get the piece of this price segment. In addition to this, Samsung has also refreshed its efforts by launching multiple smartphones to capture the budget and mid-range segment devices.

The interesting part here is that with the increasing competition between different smartphone makers, the consumer looking at the sub-Rs 15,000 devices is the kind. We say this because now users can get a device with a dual camera setup on the back, a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a front camera that sports up to the 32-megapixel sensor and more without breaking their bank account. Here is our list of best smartphones under the Rs 15,000 price point if you are planning to buy a device in this budget range in the month of May 2019.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is the top-end device from the latest Redmi 7 lineup that Xiaomi launched in the Indian market this year. The device comes with an updated design with near bezel-less design, 6.3-inch IPS LDC display, and the “dot notch”. The device is powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC with up to 6GB RAM while running on a 4,000mAh battery. The highlight of the device is the 48-megapixel primary camera sensor on the back with a secondary 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. Xiaomi has priced the device starting from Rs 13,999. The company has also launched a cheaper Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 in the market which starts at Rs 9,999. Users who are interested in better selfies can look at the recently launched Xiaomi Redmi Y3 which is priced starting from Rs 9,999.

Realme 3 Pro

Former Oppo sub-brand Realme has just launched its latest, top-of-the-line, Realme 3 Pro. The device is powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC, comes with up to 128GB internal storage, up to 6GB RAM dual rear cameras, 25-megapixel selfie snapper, and Android Pie-based Color OS 6 operating system. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 13,999, whereas the top-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 16,999.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 starts at Rs 11,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Digging a bit deeper in for the specifications of the device, the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 comes with a 6.26-inch display with Snapdragon 660 AIE, up to 6GB RAM and up to 64GB internal storage. It runs on a 5,000mAh battery while sporting a dual camera setup on the back with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth mapping.

Samsung Galaxy M30

The base model of Samsung Galaxy M30 with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is priced at Rs 14,990. Taking a look at the specs, the device sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Exynos 7904 SoC and up to 6GB RAM. Samsung has added a triple camera set up on the device with a primary 13-megapixel sensor, a secondary 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and a third 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery out-of-the-box.

Honor 10 Lite

Honor 10 Lite is the first device from Honor, the sub-brand from Chinese electronics and telecommunications giant Huawei. The company has priced the base model of the device with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage at Rs 11,999. The 10 Lite comes with a 6.21-inch display with HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, up to 6GB RAM and up to 64GB internal storage while running on a 3,400mAh battery. The device sports a dual camera setup on the back with a 13-megapixel sensor on the back with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 24-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies.

Xiaomi Mi A2

The Xiaomi Mi A2 follows a similar pattern to what we have seen on other Xiaomi devices where the company packs good hardware at attractive pricing. Talking about the specifications, the device sports a 5.99-inch display while running on Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC with 3,010mAh battery, and a dual camera on the back.

The highlight or rather key differentiating factor in this device is the Android One software, which means that the device runs stock Android out-of-the-box with no advertisements or bloatware apps. The base model of the device with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage starts from Rs 11,999 making it an attractive offering.