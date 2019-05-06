comscore
Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy in May 2019

The mid-range smartphone segment is the most active and highly competitive. Here’s a list of best smartphones under Rs 20,000, which includes the likes of Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M30, and more.

  Published: May 6, 2019 6:04 PM IST
samsung galaxy a50 review in-display fingerprint scanner

There no denying the fact that the mid-range smartphone segment is pretty much active in India. And for smartphone makers, it is the most lucrative segment, with a mass audience purchase to cater to. Unlike a few years ago, you no longer need to compromise on features with the mid-range device. Be it triple cameras, or in-display fingerprint scanner or a massive 5,000mAh battery, all these features are now available on phone under Rs 20,000 price point. Here’s a look at the options that are available in this segment.

Huawei P30 Lite

Huawei launched the P30 Pro and P30 Lite smartphones in India, and while the pro variant is priced upwards of Rs 60,000, the Lite model is available for Rs 19,990 on Amazon India. For the price, the smartphone includes a Kirin 710 SoC, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also comes with a triple rear camera setup which includes a 24-megapixel main sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, you get a 32-megapixel snapper with AI mode.

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in May 2019

Xiaomi Poco F1

Poco F1 is the flagship smartphone from Xiaomi which features top of the line hardware, which includes Snapdragon 845 SoC, up to 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, dual rear cameras and a notched display with IR face unlock. The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 19,999, whereas the top model with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM is priced at Rs 25,999.

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in May 2019

Oppo K1

The Oppo K1 is the most affordable smartphone to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is priced at Rs 16,990, available via Flipkart, and comes with a dual rear camera setup, Snapdragon 660 SoC, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage among other features.

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions: Style and selfie with latest tech

Realme 3 Pro

Chinese smartphone maker Realme recently launched two new smartphones – the entry-level Realme C2 and the more powerful Realme 3 Pro. Some of the highlights of the Realme 3 Pro include Snapdragon 710 SoC, up to 128GB storage, dual rear cameras, 25-megapixel selfie snapper, and Android Pie OS. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 13,999, whereas the top-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 16,999.

Realme 3 Pro Review: David takes on Goliath

Samsung Galaxy A50

The Galaxy A50 from Samsung comes with a laminated plastic body that appears like glass. It features a triple rear camera setup, a notched display, 4,000mAh battery with fast charging feature and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone runs Android Pie OS with One UI skin on top.

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review: A well rounded mid-ranger you always wanted

Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung has made a huge splash this year by making a grand return to this segment with two new device lineups, one of which is the Samsung Galaxy M series. The base model of Galaxy M30 with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage starts at Rs 14,990, and is currently available as part of limited flash sales on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Long battery life, triple camera setup, amazing display

Taking a look at the specs, the device sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Exynos 7904 SoC and up to 6GB RAM. Samsung has added a triple camera set up on the device with a primary 13-megapixel sensor, a secondary 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and a third 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery out-of-the-box.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro is part of the latest Redmi 7 lineup from Xiaomi. The device comes with an updated design with a notch and near bezel-less design with a 6.3-inch display. The device is powered by Snapdragon 675 chipset with up to 6GB RAM while running on a 4,000mAh battery. The highlight of the device is the 48-megapixel primary camera sensor on the back of the device with a secondary 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. Xiaomi has priced the device starting from Rs 13,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review: Just About Right

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Xiaomi Mi A2

The Mi A2 follows a similar pattern to what we have seen on other Xiaomi devices where the company packs good hardware at attractive pricing. Talking about the specifications, the device sports a 5.99-inch display while running on Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC with 3,010mAh battery, and a dual camera on the back. The highlight or rather key differentiating factor in this device is the Android One software, which means that the device runs stock Android out-of-the-box with no advertisements or bloatware apps. The base model of the device with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage starts from Rs 11,999 making it an attractive offering.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Review: A worthy sequel

Nokia 7.1

The Nokia 7.1 is available to purchase via Flipkart for as low as Rs 16,799. The phone comes with a Snapdragon 636 SoC, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, dual rear cameras and an 8-megapixel front camera. It also comes with a 3,060mAh battery.

Nokia 7.1 Review: Making the display count

Honor 10 Lite

Honor 10 Lite is the first device from Honor, the sub-brand from Chinese electronics and telecommunications giant Huawei. The company has priced the base model of the device with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage at Rs 11,999. The 10 Lite comes with a 6.21-inch display with HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, up to 6GB RAM and up to 64GB internal storage while running on a 3,400mAh battery. The device sports a dual camera setup on the back with a 13-megapixel sensor on the back with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 24-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies.

