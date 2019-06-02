Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in June 2019; V15 Pro, Galaxy A70, Poco F1 and more

The premium mid-range smartphones under Rs 30,000 are getting exciting. You get the one with a flagship chipset, 48-megapixel rear camera, triple camera setup, full-screen display with pop-up selfie snapper and much more. This particular segment includes the likes of Vivo, Oppo, Samsung and even Poco by Xiaomi. We have handpicked the best smartphones ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 to buy in June 2019, and here’s our list.

Vivo V15 Pro

Vivo V15 Pro is currently available in only one storage variant of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone was launched in February at Rs 28,990. Vivo could be planning to introduce another storage of the V15 Pro variant in India with 8GB of RAM.

The V15 Pro was launched as the world’s first smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 mobile platform. It features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ display with in-display fingerprint sensor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It sports a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main sensor paired with 8-megapixel and 5-megapixel additional sensors. For selfies, there is a pop-up 32-megapixel shooter. The Vivo V15 Pro comes in blue and red colors, runs Android Pie, and is backed by a 3,700mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A70

Samsung’s latest A-series smartphone, the Galaxy A70 carries a price tag of Rs 28,990 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage in the country. It is available via all offline retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung’s own online store and more.

The Galaxy A70 is equipped with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display. The handset flaunts a fancy waterdrop-style notched display design. Furthermore, the Galaxy A70 features an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset under the hood, which is backed by 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

As far the cameras are concerned, the Galaxy A70 offers triple cameras at the back, and a single on the front. The rear camera setup includes a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. On the front of the phone, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor. It ships with the latest Android Pie operating system with One UI out of the box. It is backed by a large 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Nokia 8.1

Nokia 8.1, the mid-premium smartphone from HMD Global, was launched late last year. The smartphone comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage at a price of Rs 26,999. In terms of specifications, the Nokia 8.1 sports a 6.18-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, and supports up to 400GB via hybrid memory card slot. The Nokia 8.1 has an aluminum frame with glass back, and is backed by a 3,500mAh battery. There is dual rear camera setup with 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel sensors and a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and it runs Android 9 Pie.

Oppo F11 Pro

The Oppo F11 Pro is priced at Rs 24,990 in India for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Those considering to purchase the handset can directly head to Flipkart and Amazon India’s online website. It is also available for purchase via Paytm, Snapdeal, Reliance Digital, Croma and across all Oppo stores. The smartphone is available in two color options – Aurora Green and Thunder Black.

The F11 Pro features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display, 6GB RAM, 64GB storage and uses MediaTek Helio P70 chipset. The smartphone features dual rear camera with 48-megapixel main sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, Oppo has equipped the smartphone with a 16-megapixel camera. The smartphone runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie, and packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for VOOC fast charging.

Asus Zenfone 5Z

Asus launched the Zenfone 5Z in India exclusively via Flipkart in July. The flagship smartphone comes with 6GB and 8GB RAM options with Snapdragon 845 SoC. It sports a 6.2-inch full HD+ edge-to-edge notch display with a dual-camera setup at the back. This includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with large 1.4-micron pixels, and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor that allows 120-degree wide-angle shooting and portrait mode shots.

The Asus Zenfone 5Z variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 29,999, whereas the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 32,999. There is also an 8GB RAM with 256GB storage variant priced at Rs 36,999.

Poco F1

Poco F1 by Xiaomi could qualify as the best contender in the list. The flagship smartphone packs top-of-the-line hardware including Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 6GB RAM and 64GB storage at just Rs 19,999. But there are two variants with 6GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage model has been priced at Rs 20,999. There is an 8GB RAM variant with 256GB inbuilt storage and it costs Rs. 27,999. Lastly, there is one special Armoured Edition of the Poco F1 with ‘real Kevlar’ priced at Rs. 28,999. The smartphone is available through Flipkart and Mi.com via open sale. It comes in Rosso Red, Steel Blue and Graphite Black color options.

The Poco F1 features a 6.18-inch display and is powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with Adreno 630 GPU. It comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB or 256GB storage. It sports dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. At the front, there is a 20-megapixel camera and it runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie. The Poco F1 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

LG G7 ThinQ

The LG G7 ThinQ at present costs Rs 27,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration on Amazon India. It offers a a 6.1-inch FullVision Super Bright Display with QHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC. There is a dual rear camera setup, comprising of a 16-megapixel super wide-angle lens with f/1.9 aperture, and a 16-megapixel standard angle lens with f/1.6 aperture. For selfies, there’s an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens on the front. The company has also added face unlock feature, boombox speaker, and Hi-Fi Quad DAC for good audio experience.

Vivo V15

The latest Vivo V15 triple-camera phone is one of the few in starting Rs 20,000 and above range to offer a full-screen experience and a front elevating selfie camera. The smartphone was launched with a price tag of Rs 23,990, but it recently received a price cut of Rs 2,000, after which the phone can now be purchased at Rs 21,990.

The Vivo V15 offers a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel (dual-pixel) primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary f/2.2 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. There is a full-screen 6.53-inch full-HD+ display on offer with a 32-megapixel pop-up camera selfie camera. It has been priced at Rs 23,990 in India for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model.

Oppo R17

Oppo India launched the Oppo R17 with the R17 Pro last year in December. The Oppo R17 was launched in India with a price tag of Rs 34,990, but it is now available at Rs 28,990 on Amazon India. Buyers will be able to choose from two color variants – Ambient Blue and Neon Purple.

The Oppo R17 smartphone highlights include a waterdrop notch, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection for the display, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. As far as specifications are concerned, the Oppo R17 flaunts a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 octa-core SoC paired with 8GB of RAM, and 128GB internal storage. For photography, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup of 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 25-megapixel front camera. Making sure everything ticks is a 3,500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A50 (6GB)

The Galaxy A50 comes in Samsung’s refreshed Galaxy A lineup, which it launched in February 2019. The company launched two variants of the Galaxy A50 in India. The base model with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 19,990. The top model with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM is priced at Rs 22,990.

Among the highlights of the smartphone is the camera setup at the back. There is a triple-camera setup at the back consisting of a 25-megapixel primary sensor, a secondary 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a third 8-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calling, there’s a 25-megapixel fixed focus camera on the front. As far as specifications are concerned, the Galaxy A50 flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. Under the hood is an Exynos 9610 SoC, and for security, there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.