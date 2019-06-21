Best smartphones with triple cameras to buy in June 2019

The smartphone landscape has completely changed over the past two years. We now have smartphones with faster chipsets, more RAM, bigger batteries. And the trend for smartphones with triple cameras is also growing in popularity. Today you can easily buy smartphones with triple cameras in under Rs 20,000 price bracket.

The Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) was the first to kick-start the trend of affordable triple camera smartphone, and others followed the suit. The cheapest triple camera phone can be purchased for Rs 6,999, and it can go all the way up to Rs 100,000 and more. Here’s our list of smartphones with triple-rear camera setup under Rs 20,000 in India.

List of smartphones with triple cameras

Infinix Smart 3 Plus

The recently launched Infinix Smart 3 Plus is available to purchase from Flipkart for Rs 6,999. This is the cheapest triple camera smartphone that you can buy today. The smartphone features a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and the third is a low-light sensor. Up front, you get an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

Tecno Camon i4

It is the second cheapest smartphone with triple cameras in India. Available at a starting price of Rs 8,999, the Tecno Camon i4 offers 2GB RAM with 32GB internal storage. You get a triple-camera combination of a 13-megapixel primary f/1.8 lens along with two other lenses of an 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. As far as the front camera is concerned, the handset sports a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

Vivo Y12

Vivo launched the Y12 in India yesterday for Rs 12,490. The smartphone comes with a gradient back finish, a 5,000mAh battery, and triple rear cameras. This setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling.

Vivo V15

The Vivo V15 triple-camera phone is probably the most exciting offering under Rs 20,000. It is available at a starting price of Rs 19,990 via Amazon India. For the price, you get triple-cameras at the back, and a full-screen experience. It features a front elevating selfie camera of 32-megapixel resolution. At the back, you get a 12-megapixel (dual-pixel) primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary f/2.2 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

Vivo Y17

The Vivo Y17 is available via Flipkart for Rs 15,990. The smartphone comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The highlight is the triple camera setup at the back. This includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 2-megapixel and an 8-megapixel sensor. The smartphone also comes with a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A50

The Galaxy A50 price in India starts at Rs 19,990. The highlight of the smartphone is the triple camera setup at the back. It comprises of a 25-megapixel primary sensor, a secondary 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a third 8-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calling, there’s a 25-megapixel fixed focus camera on the front.

Samsung Galaxy M30

The highlight of Galaxy M30 is the triple cameras, big battery and Infinity-V display. The setup on the Galaxy M30 includes a 13-megapixel main shooter with f/1.9 aperture paired with a 5-megapixel secondary ultra-wide camera and a third 5-megapixel camera, which acts as the depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera at the front capable of recording videos at 1080p.

Samsung Galaxy M40

The Galaxy M40 is the fourth smartphone in the M-series. It comes with a punch-hole selfie camera and a Snapdragon 675 SoC. You get a triple camera setup at the back. The setup includes a 32-megapixel primary camera. Then you have an 8-megapixel ultra wide camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The Galaxy M40 is available for Rs 19,990 via Amazon India.

Galaxy A7 (2018)

The Galaxy A7 (2018) is available at a starting price of Rs 17,990. It packs a 24-megapixel autofocus f/1.7 primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, Galaxy A7 (2018) also gets a 24-megapixel fixed-focus camera with an LED flash. The smartphone is available with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Huawei P30 Lite

The Huawei P30 Lite is available for Rs 19,990 on Amazon India. For the price, the smartphone includes a Kirin 710 SoC, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also comes with a triple rear camera setup which includes a 24-megapixel main sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, you get a 32-megapixel snapper with AI mode.

Features Huawei P30 Lite Infinix Smart 3 Plus Samsung Galaxy M40 Price 19990 6999 19990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC MediaTek Helio A22 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.15-inch FHD+ 6.21-inch HD+ 6.3-inch full-HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage 2GB RAM + 32GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 24MP+8MP+2MP triple – 2MP+ 13MP + a low light sensor 32MP + 5MP + 8MP Front Camera 32MP 8MP 16MP Battery 3,340mAh 3,500mAh 3,500mAh