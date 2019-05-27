Best smartphones with water resistance and waterproof rating in India

There are a lot of smartphones in the market with water resistance and waterproof rating and are priced anywhere between Rs 9,999 and Rs 144,900. If you’re hitting a beach, or like to use the phone in the bathroom or in the swimming pool, you will want to have a waterproof or water resistant phone. With this year’s monsoons expected to hit India in a matter of days, here are the best waterproof and water resistant smartphones you can purchase in India. You have the option to choose from a wide range of brands including Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, Apple, LG, Google and more.

Smartphones with water resistance (splash proof):

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi‘s latest Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone doesn’t offer any IP rating for water and dust resistance, but the P2i nano-coating makes it splash proof. The handset comes with a starting price tag of Rs 13,999 for 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. The Redmi Note 7 Pro packs a 6.3-inch display with FHD+ resolution and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. The device features a dual rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel Sony lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The front of the device has a 12-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

The Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a water-resistant P2i coating. The price of the handset starts from Rs 11,999. The smartphone sports a dual-camera setup at both the front and rear, as well as a notched full-HD+ display. Powering the phone is a Snapdragon 636 SoC, which is backed by 4GB/6GB RAM, along with 64GB storage. The dual-camera setup at the rear comes with a primary 12-megapixel sensor with wider f/1.9 aperture, and support for dual-pixel autofocus. It is aided by a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth mapping. At the front, there are a dual 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors. The Redmi Note 6 Pro is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3

The Redmi Y3 was launched last month and also have P2i nano-coating, making it splash proof. The selfie-centric Redmi Y3 smartphone comes with starting price of Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant. The handset features a 6.26-inch HD+ display and the screen is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. The smartphone screen has 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a 14nm Snapdragon 632 octa-core SoC, paired with Adreno 506 GPU. You will get AI-based dual cameras at the back with a 12-megapixel primary snapper paired with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for depth sensing. The handset sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It is armed with a 4,000mAh battery, and ships with Android 9 Pie operating system.

Realme 3 Pro

The Realme 3 Pro recently made its debut in India and is also splash and dust proof. This budget device will cost you Rs 13,999 for 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant. With the Realme 3 Pro, you will get Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core chipset, a 6.3-inch IPS LCD 2.5D notched display along with full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution. The panel is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 5, which makes it more resistant to damage. Optics wise, the device also comes a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth mapping. The front comes with a 25-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. It is fueled by a 4,045mAh battery, which supports 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech.

Moto G7

Similar to the above-mentioned devices, the Moto G7 smartphone is also not waterproof, but “splash-resistant”. The device flaunts a 3D glass build and Motorola has also added a layer of P2i water repellent coating at the front. The Moto G7 was launched back in March, which is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. It features a 6.2-inch display with a resolution of 2270 x 1080 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. It is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC. Motorola has equipped the Moto G7 with a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel camera. On the front is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. It offers a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, runs Android 9 Pie OS. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery, which supports fast charging.

Smartphones with waterproof (IP67/68) rating:

Google Pixel 3, 3 XL

Unlike the above-mentioned devices, Google‘s flagship Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones come with IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The price of the standard Pixel 3 starts from Rs 52,499, while the Pixel 3 XL will cost Rs 54,999. The Pixel 3 sports a 5.5-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio, while the Pixel 3 XL features a bigger 6.3-inch display with a resolution of 2960 x 1440 pixels, and 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Both the smartphone sports an aluminum frame with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the back. The back sports dual tone design with a glossy finish on the top and soft finish on the bottom.

Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and has a Titan M security chip onboard. There is also Pixel Visual Core, which aids in photography. The devices bear a single 12-megapixel camera sensor on the rear side. On the front are two 8-megapixel camera modules, including one standard lens and one wide-angle lens. The handsets ship with Android 9 Pie out of the box. The Pixel 3 packs a small 2,915mAh battery, while Pixel 3 XL offers a larger 3,430mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S7, S7, S9, S10 series, Galaxy Note 8, Note 9

Samsung launched its latest Galaxy S10 flagship series in March 2019, and all variants in the new lineup offer an IP68 rating. So buying a Galaxy S10 series phone is safe even if you drop it in the pool. The Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone runs Android 9 Pie OS, and packs a 6.1-inch QHD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the 8nm octa-core Samsung Exynos 9820 SoC.

The triple rear camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy S10 includes a 12-megapixel camera with 2PD autofocus, a variable aperture and OIS. The setup is paired with a 12-megapixel sensor telephoto lens and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens camera. This setup also offers up to 10x digital zoom. For selfies, there is a single selfie camera with a 10-megapixel sensor coupled with 2PD autofocus and an f/1.9 aperture. It is backed by a 3,400mAh battery. Apart from the Galaxy S10 series, other Samsung phones such as Galaxy S7, S7, S9, Galaxy Note 8 and Note 9 also comes with a waterproof rating.

Apple iPhone 8, 8+, X, XS, XS Max

Similar to other flagship devices, Apple‘s latest iPhone XS flagship series also has an IP68 waterproof rating, which doesn’t mean that you can go deep sea diving with the phone. But, if the phone slips in the pool, you don’t need to worry. The entry-level 64GB storage model of the iPhone XS will cost you Rs 99,900. The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max come with a 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch Super Retina HD display respectively. Both models pack Apple’s 7nm A12 Bionic chipset, which is an hexa-core CPU.

The chip also includes a neural engine for on-device machine learning, and processing smart HDR algorithms. Both the iPhones feature a dual 12-megapixel wide-angle and telephoto cameras on the back. The primary 12-megapixel camera has a wider f/1.8 aperture, and uses a larger sensor and smart HDR algorithm. On the front is a 7-megapixel iSight camera. Additionally, similar to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and iPhone X are also waterproof phones.

LG G7+ ThinQ

The LG G7+ ThinQ was launched in India in the year 2018, and also has an IP68-rated build that is based on MIL-STD 810G standard. The device also offers a Boombox Speaker along with Hi-Fi Quad DAC to deliver a better audio experience. The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 39,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage. The device sports a 6.1-inch QHD+ display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and brightness of up to 1,000 nits.

The device draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. In the camera department, the LG G7+ ThinQ sports a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary Super Wide Angle sensor and a 16-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front is an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. A small 3,000mAh battery powers the internals from under the hood.