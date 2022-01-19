comscore Better CEO Vishal Garg to retain position despite firing 900 employees on Zoom call
News

Better.com executive who fired 900 employees on Zoom call to come back as CEO

News

Better.com is a US-based real estate company that is backed by big investors such as Softbank and Aurora

Vishal Garg

better.com CEO Vishal Garg Image: Linkedin

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg became famous the world over after he fired around 900 employees together on a Zoom call. The incident was followed by unparalleled criticism from all over the globe. In an attempt to regain faith, the company’s board had announced that Garg was going to take a break to “reflect on his leadership”. Also Read - Signal CEO Marlinspike steps down, WhatsApp co-founder appointed as interim chief

A new memo has now been spotted by CNBC, showing that the board of Better.com has decided to retain Garg as the CEO. The memo explains why they think Garg will continue to be the CEO. Also Read - Better.com CEO who fired 900 employees on Zoom call takes time off

The leaked memo from the board of the company reads, “As you know, Better’s CEO Vishal Garg has been taking a break from his full-time duties to reflect on his leadership, reconnect with the values that make Better great and work closely with an executive coach.” Also Read - After Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Jack Dorsey; will Mark Zuckerberg be next to leave his company?

The memo further stated, “Vishal will be resuming his full-time duties as CEO. We are confident in Vishal and in the changes he is committed to making to provide the type of leadership, focus and vision that Better needs at this pivotal time.”

The company is yet to confirm officially that Garg will be coming back as the CEO of Better.com.

What happened on the Zoom call

Better.com is a US-based real estate company that is backed by big companies such as Softbank and Aurora. The company had decided to layoff 15 percent of its employees last year. During the infamous Zoom call, Garg blamed employees for stealing from the company on the sheer basis of wasting company time. In the call, he said, “the market has changed, as you know, and we have to move with it, in order to survive.”

Later that week, after facing criticism for his method, Vishal Garg released an apology letter. He apologized for his way of dealing with the situation.

In his apology letter, he wrote “I own the decision to do the layoffs, but in communicating it I blundered the execution. In doing so, I embarrassed you.”

Further, he said, “I realize that the way I communicated this news made a difficult situation worse. I am deeply sorry and am committed to learning from this situation and doing more to be the leader that you expect me to be.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 19, 2022 7:10 PM IST

Better.com executive who fired 900 employees to come back as CEO
News
Better.com executive who fired 900 employees to come back as CEO
YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium annual plans launched in India, starts at Rs 899

Apps

YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium annual plans launched in India, starts at Rs 899

Nokia G21 tipped to launch in India soon: Here's how it will be different from Nokia G20

Mobiles

Nokia G21 tipped to launch in India soon: Here's how it will be different from Nokia G20

Apple regains top spot in global smartphone shipments

Mobiles

Apple regains top spot in global smartphone shipments

Hero Electric partners with Mahindra to build over 10 lakh EVs a year

Electric Vehicle

Hero Electric partners with Mahindra to build over 10 lakh EVs a year

Related Stories

Better.com executive who fired 900 employees to come back as CEO

News

Better.com executive who fired 900 employees to come back as CEO
Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announces free upgrade for all Ola S1 buyers

Electric Vehicle

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announces free upgrade for all Ola S1 buyers
Signal CEO steps down, WhatsApp co-founder appointed as interim chief

News

Signal CEO steps down, WhatsApp co-founder appointed as interim chief
Bizarre! Ex Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey believes Bitcoin will replace the US Dollar

News

Bizarre! Ex Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey believes Bitcoin will replace the US Dollar
This cryptocurrency that was once a joke can now be used to buy Tesla products

News

This cryptocurrency that was once a joke can now be used to buy Tesla products

Xiaomi 11i Smartphone: First Look

Hands On

Xiaomi 11i Smartphone: First Look
Motorola Moto G31: Best buy at Rs 12,999? | 10 Talking Points

Reviews

Motorola Moto G31: Best buy at Rs 12,999? | 10 Talking Points
2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto

News

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto
Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco

News

Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco

News

Better.com executive who fired 900 employees to come back as CEO
News
Better.com executive who fired 900 employees to come back as CEO
YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium annual plans launched in India, starts at Rs 899

Apps

YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium annual plans launched in India, starts at Rs 899
Nokia G21 tipped to launch in India soon: Here's how it will be different from Nokia G20

Mobiles

Nokia G21 tipped to launch in India soon: Here's how it will be different from Nokia G20
Apple regains top spot in global smartphone shipments

Mobiles

Apple regains top spot in global smartphone shipments
Hero Electric partners with Mahindra to build over 10 lakh EVs a year

Electric Vehicle

Hero Electric partners with Mahindra to build over 10 lakh EVs a year

