comscore BEWARE! A fake Netflix app spread malware via WhatsApp, now removed from Google Play Store
  • Home
  • News
  • A fake Netflix-like app removed from Google Play Store after it spread malware via WhatsApp
News

A fake Netflix-like app removed from Google Play Store after it spread malware via WhatsApp

News

A fake Netflix app on Google Play Store targeted to spread malware by automatically responding to WhatsApp messages. App now removed. Here's the full story.

Netflix like fake app spread malware

A new day and here comes a new malware that aimed to trick Android smartphone users and steal their private data without their consent. As per a report coming from security firm Check Point Research, a fake Netflix app on Google Play Store targeted to spread malware by automatically responding to WhatsApp messages. Google has taken down the app now that goes y the name FlixOnline. Also Read - Google's budget Pixel Buds A earbuds design leaked: Here's how it could be like

The security firm Check Point Research stated that the FlixOnline app sported a Netflix-like look to trick users and promised two months of free subscription through WhatsApp messages. The message that promised to offer free subscription came along with a link that redirected to a website to just capture your personal details including credit card details. Also Read - Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G latest update improves graphics performance and fixes bugs

The fake app unfortunately was downloaded by hundreds of Android users. The FlixOnline app was available for nearly two months with around 500 installs before Google removed it last month. Also Read - Gmail for G Suite now adds chat and video calling feature to take on Microsoft and Slack

Here’s how the Android malware worked

-Once the FlixOnline app was installed on Android smartphone from the Play Store it asked for three permissions: screen overlay, battery optimization ignore, and notification.

-Check Point Researchers stated that overlay is used by malware to create fake logins and steal user credentials by creating fake windows on top of existing apps.

-The FlixOnline app then “listened” for notifications and automatically responded to WhatsApp chats with a message.

The message looked like below:

“2 Months of Netflix Premium Free at no cost For REASON OF QUARANTINE (CORONA VIRUS)* Get 2 Months of Netflix Premium Free anywhere in the world for 60 days. Get it now HERE https://bit[.]ly/3bDmzUw”.

The report from security research agency Check Point Research quoted Aviran Hazum, Manager of Mobile Intelligence who said that this is novel method of spreading malware. Hazum stated that the app has been removed from the Google Play Store but could return in another form.

He said stated in the report, “the malware’s technique is new and innovative, aiming to hijack users’ WhatsApp account by capturing notifications, along with the ability to take predefined actions, like ‘dismiss’ or ‘reply’ via the Notification Manager. The fact that the malware was able to be disguised so easily and ultimately bypass Play Store’s protections raises some serious red flags. Although we stopped one campaign using this malware, the malware may return hidden in a different app.”

The security researcher further added that this incident also highlights the limitations of Google Play Store’s in-built protections as Google couldn’t detect malware in the said app through its automated tools. Well, this isn’t the first time that incident like this has been highlighted. It should be noted that Facebook owned messaging platform WhatsApp doesn’t have any vulnerability that enabled the spread of malware.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 8, 2021 7:45 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

A fake Netflix app removed from Google Play Store after it spread malware via WhatsApp
News
A fake Netflix app removed from Google Play Store after it spread malware via WhatsApp
Top 5 things to do to save your smartphone's battery from deteriorating

Photo Gallery

Top 5 things to do to save your smartphone's battery from deteriorating

5 things to do to save your smartphone's battery from an early retirement

Photo Gallery

5 things to do to save your smartphone's battery from an early retirement

Realme 8 Pro Review: The Wannabe Pro

Reviews

Realme 8 Pro Review: The Wannabe Pro

Sony camera sensors dominated the smartphone world in 2020!

News

Sony camera sensors dominated the smartphone world in 2020!

Best PS5 games to try in April 2021: From Oddworld Soulstorm to Judgement

Photo Gallery

Best PS5 games to try in April 2021: From Oddworld Soulstorm to Judgement

Best PS5 games to try in April 2021: Oddworld Soulstorm to Judgement

Photo Gallery

Best PS5 games to try in April 2021: Oddworld Soulstorm to Judgement

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

A fake Netflix app removed from Google Play Store after it spread malware via WhatsApp

Sony camera sensors dominated the smartphone world in 2020!

Realme Buds Air 2 Neo launched with ANC, new design and lower price

Apple rejecting apps using device fingerprinting to track users

Google Pixel Buds A affordable earbuds new leak surfaces: See details

How to download Facebook Videos on your device

Top 5 Oppo F19 alternative: From Redmi Note 10 Pro Max to Realme Narzo 30 Pro

Best prepaid plans with 3GB daily data, unlimited calls and more

Samsung Galaxy F12 vs Redmi Note 10 vs Poco M3

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G vs Vivo X60 Pro vs OnePlus 9R: How do they compare?

Related Topics

Related Stories

A fake Netflix app removed from Google Play Store after it spread malware via WhatsApp

News

A fake Netflix app removed from Google Play Store after it spread malware via WhatsApp
Apple rejecting apps using device fingerprinting to track users

Apps

Apple rejecting apps using device fingerprinting to track users
Gmail gets Google Chat, Rooms tabs: How to activate them on mobile app, web

How To

Gmail gets Google Chat, Rooms tabs: How to activate them on mobile app, web
Google Pixel Buds A affordable earbuds new leak surfaces: See details

Wearables

Google Pixel Buds A affordable earbuds new leak surfaces: See details
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp ने COVID-19 टीकाकरण को बढ़ावा देने के लिए पेश किए नए स्टीकर्स

PUBG Mobile के लिए रोल आउट हुआ Karakin Map, मिलेंगे ये नए फीचर्स

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra की Amazon.in पर दिखी झलक, जानें खास बातें

iPhone SE 3 की जानकारी हुई लीक, जानिए क्या होगा खास

How to Watch IPL 2021 Live: स्मार्टफोन में कैसे लाइव देखें आईपीएल मैच? जानें तरीका

Latest Videos

How to download Facebook Videos on your device

Features

How to download Facebook Videos on your device
OnePlus 9 Pro review: A workhorse but optics need improvement

Reviews

OnePlus 9 Pro review: A workhorse but optics need improvement
Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss

Reviews

Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss
OnePlus 9 review: Heavy on hardware and specs but camera disappoints

Reviews

OnePlus 9 review: Heavy on hardware and specs but camera disappoints

News

A fake Netflix app removed from Google Play Store after it spread malware via WhatsApp
News
A fake Netflix app removed from Google Play Store after it spread malware via WhatsApp
Sony camera sensors dominated the smartphone world in 2020!

News

Sony camera sensors dominated the smartphone world in 2020!
Realme Buds Air 2 Neo launched with ANC, new design and lower price

Wearables

Realme Buds Air 2 Neo launched with ANC, new design and lower price
Apple rejecting apps using device fingerprinting to track users

Apps

Apple rejecting apps using device fingerprinting to track users
Google Pixel Buds A affordable earbuds new leak surfaces: See details

Wearables

Google Pixel Buds A affordable earbuds new leak surfaces: See details

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers