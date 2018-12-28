Beware: A fake Alexa app is climbing up Apple's App Store charts

If you are thinking to purchase a new Alexa device or have received it as a gift, be warned that a fake Alexa app has managed to enter Apple’s App Store charts. 9to5Mac reported that the app, labeled ‘Setup for Amazon Alexa’, is from a company called One World Software. At the time of this writing, the fake app sits at #60 overall in the general “Top Free” apps section, while in an even more concerning top 10 places under the Utilities sections at #6. The cited source further asserted that even though a bunch of Reddit users reported about the fake app, Apple or Amazon have not taken any action from their side so far. When you launch the app, users are asked to fill their IP address, device’s serial number and name. Hence, users are advised to be aware and also alert others if they are setting up a new Alexa device.

Additionally, this is not the first time that such a fake has fooled the App Store. “In September, the number 1 utility on the Mac App Store stole users browser history, sending it to an unknown Chinese server,” the report said.

Besides, “Amazon recently announced a record-breaking holiday season as tens of millions of people have signed up for its Prime membership either by making paid service or on a trial basis,” IANS reported. “Prime membership continued to grow this holiday season… to benefit from FREE Same-Day, One-Day or Two-Day shipping, in addition to FREE two-hour delivery with Prime Now, and exclusive shopping and entertainment benefits,” Amazon said.