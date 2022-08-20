comscore Beware Google Chrome users! Indian government has a warning for you
Beware Google Chrome users! Indian government has a warning for you

Google Chrome has multiple vulnerabilities that could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code, according to India's CERT-In.

chrome

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has warned users about multiple vulnerabilities in Google Chrome for desktop that can let hackers gain access to their computers. Also Read - EPFO pension scheme holders' data exposed online, claims security researcher

The multiple vulnerabilities could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code and Security restriction bypass on the targeted system, according to an advisory by CERT-In, that comes under IT Ministry. Also Read - How to download and install Google Chrome on Mac

“These vulnerabilities exist in Google Chrome due to use after free in FedCM, SwiftShader, ANGLE, Blink, Sign-In Flow, Chrome OS Shell; Heap buffer overflow in Downloads, Insufficient validation of untrusted input in Intents, Insufficient policy enforcement in Cookies and Inappropriate implementation in Extensions API,” the cyber agency said. Also Read - How to force Dark Mode on Chrome browser: Step-by-Step guide

A hacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by sending specially crafted requests on the targeted system.

Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code and Security restriction bypass on the targeted system, said CERT-In.

“The vulnerability (CVE-2022-2856) is being exploited in the wild. The users are advised to apply patches urgently,” said the agency.

CERT-In also warned about bugs in Apple iOS, iPadOS and macOS and a “remote attacker could exploit this vulnerability by enticing a victim to open a specially-crafted file”.

It also found multiple vulnerabilities in Cisco products again, which could allow the attacker to execute arbitrary code, information disclosure and cross site scripting attack on an affected system.

The nation’s premier cyber agency had alerted about bugs in Cisco products in the recent past too.

— IANS

  • Published Date: August 20, 2022 6:15 PM IST

