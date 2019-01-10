Delhi Police arrests 3 for defrauding 4,500 people with fake offers of premium smartphones at cheaper price

If you get message stating that Apple iPhone or smartphones from OnePlus and Samsung are available at just Rs 4,550 then the first thing to know is that is fake and fraudulent. The lure for cheap smartphones has proven costly for a number of people in New Delhi, and other parts of the country when they fell to fake offers where smartphones from leading brands were promised for dirt cheap price. Delhi Police has arrested three men for duping over 4,500 people across the country. The arrested men include a Delhi University graduate from Shahdara’s West Jyoti Nagar.

The accused have been identified as Sanjay Panchal, Nikhil Soni and Kunal, all in their early 20s. According to Delhi Police, the three accused have been found to have organized fake lucky draws and offer expensive mobile phones at cheaper price. Panchal was reportedly pursuing a correspondence course from Delhi University. The police was informed about a fake call center in east Delhi on December 22 last year, which was carrying out dubious activity of duping people in the name of lucky draws.

“The accused offered costly mobiles at “throwaway” prices but sent empty packages to unsuspecting customers,” said G Ramgopal Naik, Deputy Commissioner of Police. The accused also created a fake website to lure customers by offering premium devices from brands like Apple, OnePlus and Samsung at lucrative price. According to Zee News, the accused also hired delivery boys, who would drop the package and get the sum of Rs 4,550 from unsuspecting customers. These packages would either be empty or contain a dummy phone and in some cases, it would contain stones.

The police said that the three accused have cheated around 4,500 people around the country through their fraudulent operation. They recovered 30 mobile phones, a computer, an empty parcel and other documents from them. It is not clear how much money they made from this operation. The incident, however, serves as a good reminder that you cannot score smartphones for such discounted price unless it is a bogus operation. It is better to buy smartphones and other electronics from authentic retail channels.