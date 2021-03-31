Beware! This dangerous Android malware posing as System Update to steal your data, delete it now

Another day, and here comes another malware that Android users should stay safe from. As per several media reports, a new type of malware on Android is tricking users into downloading it. Also Read - WhatsApp In-App support available for Android beta users: Here's how it works

This new Android malware is posing itself as a “System Update”. For now, there are no words on how many devices have been affected by this Android malware. Also Read - Some apps were crashing on Android smartphones; Google releases a fix

All about the new Android malware

The new Android malware looks almost identical to the original system update notification, so beware, and check the notification alert thoroughly before downloading it. This Android malware was first discovered by security research firm Zimperium. Also Read - Top 5 fighting games for Android, iOS: Injustice Gods Among Us, Real Steel and more

It is said that if you install the malware on your Android smartphone, it will be able to access your private data such as WhatsApp messages, SMS, Telegram inboxes, bookmarks from browser, photos from gallery, among others.

Some of the media reports suggest that the Android malware operates in real-time and sends information to the mothership every time new information is generated. It is also said that the Android malware is stored on-device and transmitted to the command centre at regular intervals. This ensures that hackers have access to an up-to-date version of your Android phone’s data.

This one is tricky to identify as it looks pretty similar to the real system update notification. So, beware before installing it on your smartphone.

The Android app that carries the dangerous malware is not available on Google Play Store. Notably, Android phones have the option to install apps from third-party repositories disable by default. So, the operating system will not allow users to install the Android malware if the option is disabled.

This is not the first time that an app carrying malware is tricking Android users and stealing their personal data.

To stay safe from such malware, users should carefully check the url and the source of the malware app before installing it. This is because, once such a malware is installed on your phone, it is difficult to get rid of them.