Your Facebook, Twitter, Instagram account can get deleted if you do this

Almost everyone is on social media these days. More and more people joining these social platforms on a regular basis have led to the tremendous rise in fake accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, among others. This is a big problem and the Indian government now wants to resolve that with the new IT rules. Also Read - Twitter will now sell a ticket for you to join Spaces, aims to help creators earn money

As per the latest report coming in, under the new social rules, the Indian government wants social media giants including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube to delete fake accounts within 24 hours of being notified about the same. Also Read - You can now share tweets as Instagram Stories: Here's how to do so with these simple steps

In simple words, the Indian government has asked big social media platforms to remove accounts with fake profiles of known personalities and businesses. Under new IT rules, it has been made mandatory for social media platforms to delete fake accounts that mislead others immediately (within 24 hours) after receiving a complaint. Also Read - Disney Pixar Filter: How to get and use the 3D cartoon face filter on Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok

New social media rules

If a popular personality such as a film actor, a cricketer, a politician object to someone/or an account using their photo for personal gains like followers, such accounts will be pulled down/removed. Once the famous personality complains, the social media platform will mandatorily need to take down the account within 24 hours of the complaint being registered. There are no two ways about it.

An official told the Times of India that “provisions to this effect have been included in the new IT Rules for social media companies, and they have to take remedial action within a day after being notified by a user.”

So, if someone mimics legitimate accounts for various reasons, creates fake accounts for financial gains or for doing a crime or just for doing a mischief, social media platforms will need to remove such accounts immediately once the complaint has been filed.

Social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and more consist of innumerable fake account and this seems like a good initiative to clear them out. Currently, there are several fan pages of celebrities available as well that use personal photos of actors or politicians or cricketers to keep fans updated. In this case, if ­the concerned personality complains to the social media platform, then such fan based accounts can also be removed within a period of 24 hours.