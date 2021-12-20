BGMI 1.8 update now live: New React Survival mode, Mythic Winter themed RPM6, Royale Pass rewards and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the most popular mobile games currently available in India. To keep players entertained and hooked, Krafton keeps on releasing updates, which brings in new features and modes, to enhance the user experience. Now, the company has released BGMI 1.8 update bringing in new game modes and seasonal events. Here we will be taking a look at everything that BGMI’s new December update has to offer. Also Read - This Indian dating app just scored funding from Krafton: Will BGMI help you score dates now?

BGMI 1.8 update

BGMI 1.8 update is now live and can be accessed by updating the game via the Google Play Store and or the iOS App Store. Also Read - BGMI x Spider-Man No Way Home crossover teased, likely to have themed-cosmetics, special rewards

The update brings in several new features and improvements. One of the major features is the introduction of the new ‘React Survival’ mode. The mode takes inspiration from Netflix’s hit Squid Game, bringing in the Red Light and Green Light game for players to enjoy. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India bans over 1.4 lakh accounts, reveals nicknames of cheaters

The React Survival mode will see players be put into blue tracksuits with different numbers. Players will then be required to reach the finish line without being detected by the giant Rabbit. The match will host three rounds, which will end when the time limit is over. The new mode will be accessible via the arcade mode or by creating a custom room.

Apart from the introduction of the React Survival mode, the update also brings back the Metro Royale, Survive Till Dawn, Virus Infection, Heavy Machine Gun 2.0, Rune Theme modes to the game.

The Metro Royale mode requires players to gear up before the match and loot lots of items. Survive Till Dawn mode requires you to take on Zombies at the night. Virus Infection mode requires you to play as humans or as zombies and make your side win. Heavy Machine Gun 2.0 mode offers combat with helicopters and armoured vehicles. Lastly, the Rune Theme mode sees you join the match after choosing 1 out of 3 rune fragments.

Mythic Winter themed RPM6 will be made available from December 20, 2021 to January 17, 2022.

The new royale pass is up for grabs at 360 UC, which will get you the Snow Santa Monster Set, Snow Santa Monster UAZ, and Frozen Guardian Set.