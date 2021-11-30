BGMI, Clubhouse, Bitclass bag the best titles in Google Play’s Best of 2021 in India

Google has yet again come up with the best Android apps list for the year. The tech giant on Tuesday announced the winners of the Google Play Best of 2021 awards in India that cover apps and games on the Android app store. Also Read - BGMI latest update brings new parental control features: Take a look here

To start with the ‘Best App of 2021,’ Bitclass’ a platform enabling interactive cohort-based learning’ earned the title. Bitclass, an app designed by Bengaluru-based entrepreneurs has been picked as the best app of the year in India by Google Play editors. Google notes that the app ‘reiterated the emergence of a digital learning culture in India fueled by innovative localized solutions.’ One the of reasons behind earning the title is the freemium service across categories from baking, dance, music, theatre acting, to personal finance. Also Read - BGMI players can now claim Mirror World Lobby Theme as Krafton releases hotfix for 1.7 update

Meanwhile, the social audio app Clubhouse bagged the Users’ Choice App of 2021 on the basis of user votes. The company has expanded the awards to three new categories that include apps on tablets, Wear OS, and games on tablets. Google cites that the idea behind adding new categories is to ‘encourage innovation across Google Play.’ Also Read - Clubhouse rolls out live captions in 13 languages for iOS users

In the gaming category, PUBG Mobile Indian avatar Battlegrounds Mobile India earned the prize of the Best Game of the Year in the country. While Garena’s enhanced BR title Free Fire Max earned the Users’ Choice pick.

“Gaming continued to gain significant interest in India, with many across the country enjoying a range of thrilling and imaginative gaming experiences,” Google mentioned in its official blog post.

With the pandemic causing a severe disruption in the country, it pushed users to focus on health and well-being with mental health. Keeping that in the list Google has picked Jumping Minds as one of the ‘Best Hidden Gems’, Evergreen Club as Being among the ‘Best Apps for Good’, and Sarva yoga app as the ‘Best Apps for Everyday Essentials’ this year.’

The best android apps list also emphasizes online learning. FrontRow an app to learn singing, music, comedy has been titled the ‘Best App for Fun’ of 2021. EMBIBE, another learning outcomes app is also on the list of Best apps for personal growth. Further, the list includes the best apps for everyday essentials for instance Sortizy, an app for recipes, meal planners, and grocery lists. As for the best apps for tablets and wearables in India, the search giant has listed Houzz, Canva, and Concepts: Sketch, Note, Draw as the three ‘Best Apps for Tablets’ of 2021, while, My Fitness Pal, Calm, and Sleep Cycle: Sleep Analysis & Smart Alarm Clock have been put in the ‘Best Apps for Wear’ title.

That said, here’s the entire list of top apps put in Google Play’s Best of 2021 awards

Best App of 2021 (India) Bitclass: Learn Anything. Live. Together!

Best Game of 2021 (India): Battlegrounds Mobile India

Users’ Choice App of 2021 (India): Clubhouse: The Social Audio App

Users’ Choice Game of 2021 (India): Garena Free Fire MAX

Best Apps for Fun

● FrontRow: Learn Singing, Music, Rap, Comedy & More

● Clubhouse: The Social Audio App

● Hotstep

Best Apps for Everyday Essentials

● Sortizy – Recipes, Meal Planner & Grocery Lists

● SARVA – Yoga & Meditation

● Guardians from Truecaller

Best Apps for Personal Growth

● Bitclass: Learn Anything. Live. Together!

● EMBIBE: Learning Outcomes App

● Evolve Mental Health: Meditations, Self-Care & CBT Best Hidden Gems

● Jumping Minds – Talk & Feel Better

● Learn Product Management & Marketing Skills @ FWD

● Moonbeam I Podcast Discovery

Best Apps for Good

● Evergreen Club – Health, Fitness, Fun & Learning

● being: your mental health friend

● Speechify – text to speech tts

Best Apps for Tablets

● Houzz – Home Design & Remodel

● Canva

● Concepts: Sketch, Note, Draw

Best Apps for Wear

● My Fitness Pal

● Calm

● Sleep Cycle: Sleep analysis & Smart alarm clock

BEST OF 2021 GAMES IN INDIA

Best Competitive Games

● Battlegrounds Mobile India

● Summoners War: Lost Centuria

● MARVEL Future Revolution

● Pokemon Unite

● Suspects: Mystery Mansion

Best Game Changers

● JanKenUP!

● Unmaze – a myth of shadow & light

● NieR Re[in]carnation

● Tears of Themis

Best Indie Games

● DeLight: The Journey Home

● Huntdown

● My Friend Pedro

● Ronin: The Last Samurai

● Bird Alone

Best Pick Up & Play

● Cats in Time – Relaxing Puzzle Game

● Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!

● Dadish 2

● Disney POP TOWN

● Switchcraft: The Magical Match 3

Best Games for Tablets

● Chicken Police – Paint it RED!

● My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge

● Overboard!

● The Procession to Calvary