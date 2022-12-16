comscore BGR.in hosts Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Here are the winners
  • Home
  • News
  • Bgr In Hosts Tech Excellence Awards 2022 Check Entire List Of Winners Here
News

BGR.in hosts Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Check entire list of winners here

News

MoS for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar delivering the keynote address, which was followed by the awards ceremony. Here's the entire list of winners.

Highlights

  • BGR hosted Tech Excellence Awards 2022 in India today.
  • MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar delivered the keynote address.
  • The event honoured companies for their contributions towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat.
bgrawards

BGR.in (Broad Guidance & Ratings) hosted the third edition of its annual Tech Excellence Awards on December 16, 2022. The event aims to highlight and honour the efforts of all the stakeholders from the industry and from the government that are helping in realising the dream of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. This time, BGR Tech Excellence Awards felicitated companies and products in various categories including smartphones, laptops, hearable/wearable, and smart TVs. In addition to this, the event honoured indigenous companies for their contributions towards creating Aatmanirbhar India. Also Read - BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Paytm bags best payment app, Boat gets best indigenous brand of the year

The keynote address was followed by two panel discussions. The first panel discussion focussed on ‘5G: Unlocking next-gen India’. The second panel discussion focussed on ‘Making of AtmaNirbhar Bharat through Digital Revolution’. Also Read - BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Xiaomi OLED Vision TV becomes the 'Best Smart TV of the year'

“BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2022 is a platform that values and recognises the leaders of the technology industry. Our mission is to drive a strong platform for innovators to share upcoming tech and deliberate the transformation on our day-to- day lives,” BGR.in (English) Editor Dinesh Dev Sharma said on the occasion. Also Read - BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Samsung Galaxy Watch wins 'Best Smartwatch of the Year'

“I congratulate all the winners for this prestigious award and thank everyone for making this one of the most successful tech event of our industry,” he added

Jury members

The winners were selected by a panel of tech experts and senior journalists and public voting. The jury members included tech columnist Ashish Bhatia, FoneArena’s Varun Krishnan, Android Authority’s Dhruv Bhutani, Counterpoint Research’s Neil Shah, BGR.in (English) Editor Dinesh Dev Sharma and BGR.in (Hindi) Editor Avanish Upadhyay.

Winners

Here are the winners in various categories:

Smartphones

Best innovation in smartphones — Nothing Phone (1)

Best camera smartphone of the year — Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Best flagship smartphone of the year — Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Best budget smartphone brand of the Year — Tecno

Most promising smartphone brand of the year — Xiaomi

Most promising budget 5G smartphone of the year — Redmi Note 11T 5G

Hearable/Wearable

Best smartwatch of the year — Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Best TWS of the year — Sony WF-1000XM4

Most popular TWS brand of the year — OnePlus

Smart TV

Most trusted Smart TV Brand of the year — Sony Bravia

Best Smart TV of the year — Xiaomi OLED Vision TV

Laptop/Tablet

Best tablet of the year — Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus

Best flagship laptop of the year — Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702

Most popular laptop brand of the year — Asus

Emerging laptop brand of the year — Realme

Others

Best indigenous tech brand of the year — BoAt Lifestyle

Most popular digital payment app of the year — Paytm

  • Published Date: December 16, 2022 9:27 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

5G in India will boost online gaming, farming, education and sector in coming days: Experts
Mobiles
5G in India will boost online gaming, farming, education and sector in coming days: Experts
Xiaomi No.1 Fan Festival sale begins: Check details

Deals

Xiaomi No.1 Fan Festival sale begins: Check details

iPhone saves lives of two individuals stuck in forest

News

iPhone saves lives of two individuals stuck in forest

Twitter will suspend accounts engaged in doxxing for seven days

Apps

Twitter will suspend accounts engaged in doxxing for seven days

Instagram's new feature will help you get back your hacked account

Apps

Instagram's new feature will help you get back your hacked account

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

BGR.in hosts Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Here are the winners

BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Winners in indigenous brand, payment app categories

BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Wearables/Hearables segment

BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Xiaomi OLED Vision TV becomes the 'Best Smart TV of the year'

BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED wins the best flagship laptop of the year award

What's Lensa AI and why everyone's using it all of a sudden

Tecno Phantom X2 5G first impressions: Designed to impress

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Top 3 features that make it a good option around Rs 25,000

Realme to focus on affordable 5G phones along with feature-rich 4G smartphones in 2023: Madhav Sheth

Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?