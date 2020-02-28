comscore Website data breach: No user data compromised | BGR India
News

BGR India data breach: No user data compromised

News

Data breach monitoring service Under the Breach points to how hackers got access to the full SQL backup of the data. Check out more details here.

  • Published: February 28, 2020 12:29 PM IST
BGR India data breach lead

A tweet recently surfaced online claiming a data breach on BGR India. It states that hackers accessed user names, e-mails, hashed passwords and more as part of the breach. But, contrary to these claims, an internal review has found that no user data was compromised.

Data breach monitoring service Under the Breach points to how hackers got access to the full SQL backup of the data. It further noted that the hack happened because of an exposed s3 AWS bucket. These hackers reportedly shared multiple SQL databases from unsecured AWD buckets. Here, one of the archives belongs to the website.

BGR India data breach

But an internal review has found that the exposed email ids and passwords belong to ex-employees of BGR India. All these email ids are now defunct and no longer in use.

We, at BGR India, give safety and data privacy of utmost importance. At no point need any of our users to be worried about their personal data being misused.

  Published Date: February 28, 2020 12:29 PM IST

