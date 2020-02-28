Website data breach: No user data compromised

A tweet recently surfaced online claiming a data breach on BGR India. It states that hackers accessed user names, e-mails, hashed passwords and more as part of the breach. But, contrary to these claims, an internal review has found that no user data was compromised.

Data breach monitoring service Under the Breach points to how hackers got access to the full SQL backup of the data. It further noted that the hack happened because of an exposed s3 AWS bucket. These hackers reportedly shared multiple SQL databases from unsecured AWD buckets. Here, one of the archives belongs to the website.

But an internal review has found that the exposed email ids and passwords belong to ex-employees of BGR India. All these email ids are now defunct and no longer in use.

We, at BGR India, give safety and data privacy of utmost importance. At no point need any of our users to be worried about their personal data being misused.