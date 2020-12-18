comscore BGR Tech Excellence and Conclave Awards 2020: See winners
  • Home
  • News
  • BGR Tech Excellence and Conclave Awards 2020: Here are the winners
News

BGR Tech Excellence and Conclave Awards 2020: Here are the winners

News

The BGR Tech Excellence and Conclave Awards 2020 just got concluded today and here is a list of winners. Read on to know more

BGR awards 2020

BGR Tech Excellence and Conclave Awards 2020

BGR India just held its Tech Excellence and Conclave Awards 2020, which was live-streamed today. This year’s edition saw a number of speakers and discussions on relevant topics. Also Read - Realme Buds Wireless Pro review: Best under Rs 5,000?

The panelists were:  Mr. Rohit Chadda (CEO – Digital Publishing, Zee Group), Mr. Jubin Peter (Founder & Chairman – TreeView), Mr. Lokesh Suji (Director – Esports Federation of India),  Mr. Durgesh Kaushik (India Head, Market Development, Snapchat),  Mr. Dinesh Sharma (Business Head – Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, ASUS India),  Mr. Nitish Singhal (Category Head – Consumer Personal Systems, India Market at HP), Mr. Vivek Yadav (Sr. VP – Havells India),  Mr. Anku Jain (Managing Director – MediaTek India), Mr. Damandeep Singh Soni (VP Growth – Boat),  Rajat Garg (Co-Founder and CEO, myupchar.com), Ruchira Jaitly (CMO- India, HMD Global), Gaurav Upreti (Tech Journalist, Zee Media),  Nikhil Maheshwari (Associate Vice President, Somany Home Innovation Limited (SHIL)), Ankit Tuteja (Tech Journalist, WION), and Priyanka Sharma (Tech Journalist, WION). Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord: Which midrange phone is best at Rs 25,000?

BGR Tech Excellence and Conclave Awards Winners

Here’s a look at the winners of this year’s BGR Tech Excellence and Conclave Awards Also Read - Best gaming laptops in India under Rs 80,000

  • Most promising laptop brand 2020 award: Xiaomi
  • Laptop of the year award winner: Apple MacBook Air 2020
  • Best gaming laptop of 2020 winner: Asus Zephyrus G14
  • Editor’s Choice award for the best business laptop of 2020 winner: Dell Vostro 5402
  • Best value for money headphones 2020 winner: OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z
  • Most promising headphones player of 2020 award: Boat
  • Best affordable TWS earphones 2020 winner: OnePlus Buds Z
  • Earbuds of the year: Sony WF-1000XM3
  • Best speaker of the year winner: Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar
  • Editor’s choice award for the best overall speaker of the year: JBL charge 4
  • Best Innovation in wearables in 2020 winner: Snap Spectacles 3
  • Best value for money wearable of the year winner: Mi smart Band 5
  • Best smartwatch 2020 winner: Apple Watch Series 6
  • Best fitness tracker of the year award: Fitbit Charge 4
  • Editor’s choice award for the best overall wearable of the year: Mi smart band 5
  • Best innovation in TVs: LG Rollable OLED TV
  • Best value for money smart TV award: Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-inch
  • Most promising TV player: Vu
  • Best media streaming device of the year award: Xiaomi Mi Box 4K.
  • Editor’s Choice best budget smart TV of the year: Treeview India.
  • Most innovative gadget of 2020: LG Wing
  • Affordable gadget in 2020 that affected consumers positively award: LG g8x ThinQ
  • Best gadget of the year award: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
  • Editor’s choice award for the best overall gadget: Oppo Find X
  • Best Innovation in smartphone award: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
  • Best Value for money smartphone award: OnePlus Nord
  • Best Budget smartphone of 2020 award: Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
  • Most promising smartphone brand of 2020: Samsung
  • Best selfie smartphone of the year: Apple iPhone 12
  • Best smartphone of the year award: Apple iPhone 12 Pro
  • Editor’s choice award for the best budget smartphone: Tecno Spark 6 Air
  • Editor’s choice for best AI technology: Whirlpool

In case you missed the live-stream, you can watch it from over here.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 18, 2020 5:21 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

BGR Tech Excellence and Conclave Awards 2020: See Winners
News
BGR Tech Excellence and Conclave Awards 2020: See Winners
Xiaomi No. 1 Mi Fan sale: Discounts on Redmi Note 9, Mi Notebook 14 and more

News

Xiaomi No. 1 Mi Fan sale: Discounts on Redmi Note 9, Mi Notebook 14 and more

Wings Vibe truly wireless earbuds launched in India

News

Wings Vibe truly wireless earbuds launched in India

Here's why OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7t Android 11 update has been delayed

News

Here's why OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7t Android 11 update has been delayed

Amazon to host Amazon Fab Phones Fest December 2020: A look at the deals

News

Amazon to host Amazon Fab Phones Fest December 2020: A look at the deals

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

BGR Tech Excellence and Conclave Awards 2020: See Winners

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini India launch teased ahead of Christmas

Xiaomi No. 1 Mi Fan sale: Discounts on Redmi Note 9, Mi Notebook 14 and more

Wings Vibe truly wireless earbuds launched in India

Here's why OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7t Android 11 update has been delayed

How to reset your Android Smartphone

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Best in 2020: Top smartwatches, bands we loved living with

A look at some of the WhatsApp features launched in 2020

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Related Topics

Related Stories

BGR Tech Excellence and Conclave Awards 2020: See Winners

News

BGR Tech Excellence and Conclave Awards 2020: See Winners
Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

हिंदी समाचार

LG Rollable स्मार्टफोन के मुख्य स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और कीमत हुई लीक

OPPO A53 5G किफायती कीमत पर हुआ लॉन्च, बेहद कम कीमत में मिल रहा 5G का सपोर्ट

22 दिसंबर से Amazon पर शुरू हो रहा है Fab Phone Fest, इन स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिलेगा बंपर डिस्काउंट

इंटरनेट ब्राउजर के एक्सटेंशन में साइबर क्रिमिनल्स ने लगाई सेंध, 30 लाख से ज्यादा यूजर्स हुए प्रभावित

BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2020: इन टॉप वियरेबल्स को मिले अवार्ड

Latest Videos

How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off
Motorola Moto G 5G review

Reviews

Motorola Moto G 5G review
Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Features

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

News

BGR Tech Excellence and Conclave Awards 2020: See Winners
News
BGR Tech Excellence and Conclave Awards 2020: See Winners
Amazfit GTS 2 Mini India launch teased ahead of Christmas

News

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini India launch teased ahead of Christmas
Xiaomi No. 1 Mi Fan sale: Discounts on Redmi Note 9, Mi Notebook 14 and more

News

Xiaomi No. 1 Mi Fan sale: Discounts on Redmi Note 9, Mi Notebook 14 and more
Wings Vibe truly wireless earbuds launched in India

News

Wings Vibe truly wireless earbuds launched in India
Here's why OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7t Android 11 update has been delayed

News

Here's why OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7t Android 11 update has been delayed

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers