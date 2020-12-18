BGR Tech Excellence and Conclave Awards 2020: See Winners

BGR India just held its Tech Excellence and Conclave Awards 2020, which was live-streamed today. This year’s edition saw a number of speakers and discussions on relevant topics. Also Read - Realme Buds Wireless Pro review: Best under Rs 5,000?

The panelists were: Mr. Rohit Chadda (CEO – Digital Publishing, Zee Group), Mr. Jubin Peter (Founder & Chairman – TreeView), Mr. Lokesh Suji (Director – Esports Federation of India), Mr. Durgesh Kaushik (India Head, Market Development, Snapchat), Mr. Dinesh Sharma (Business Head – Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, ASUS India), Mr. Nitish Singhal (Category Head – Consumer Personal Systems, India Market at HP), Mr. Vivek Yadav (Sr. VP – Havells India), Mr. Anku Jain (Managing Director – MediaTek India), Mr. Damandeep Singh Soni (VP Growth – Boat), Rajat Garg (Co-Founder and CEO, myupchar.com), Ruchira Jaitly (CMO- India, HMD Global), Gaurav Upreti (Tech Journalist, Zee Media), Nikhil Maheshwari (Associate Vice President, Somany Home Innovation Limited (SHIL)), Ankit Tuteja (Tech Journalist, WION), and Priyanka Sharma (Tech Journalist, WION).

BGR Tech Excellence and Conclave Awards Winners

Here’s a look at the winners of this year’s BGR Tech Excellence and Conclave Awards Also Read - Best gaming laptops in India under Rs 80,000

Most promising laptop brand 2020 award: Xiaomi

Laptop of the year award winner: Apple MacBook Air 2020

Best gaming laptop of 2020 winner: Asus Zephyrus G14

Editor’s Choice award for the best business laptop of 2020 winner: Dell Vostro 5402

Best value for money headphones 2020 winner: OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z

Most promising headphones player of 2020 award: Boat

Best affordable TWS earphones 2020 winner: OnePlus Buds Z

Earbuds of the year: Sony WF-1000XM3

Best speaker of the year winner: Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar

Editor’s choice award for the best overall speaker of the year: JBL charge 4

Best Innovation in wearables in 2020 winner: Snap Spectacles 3

Best value for money wearable of the year winner: Mi smart Band 5

Best smartwatch 2020 winner: Apple Watch Series 6

Best fitness tracker of the year award: Fitbit Charge 4

Editor’s choice award for the best overall wearable of the year: Mi smart band 5

Best innovation in TVs: LG Rollable OLED TV

Best value for money smart TV award: Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-inch

Most promising TV player: Vu

Best media streaming device of the year award: Xiaomi Mi Box 4K.

Editor’s Choice best budget smart TV of the year: Treeview India.

Most innovative gadget of 2020: LG Wing

Affordable gadget in 2020 that affected consumers positively award: LG g8x ThinQ

Best gadget of the year award: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Editor’s choice award for the best overall gadget: Oppo Find X

Best Innovation in smartphone award: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Best Value for money smartphone award: OnePlus Nord

Best Budget smartphone of 2020 award: Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

Most promising smartphone brand of 2020: Samsung

Best selfie smartphone of the year: Apple iPhone 12

Best smartphone of the year award: Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Editor’s choice award for the best budget smartphone: Tecno Spark 6 Air

Editor’s choice for best AI technology: Whirlpool

In case you missed the live-stream, you can watch it from over here.