BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Winners in the chipset category

Here we will take a look at all of the nominees in the chipset and processor category, while also taking a look at the winners of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021.

The second iteration of the BGR Tech Excellence Awards just concluded. During the event, the best tech of the year that became a major part of our lives got its due recognition. The awards included a number of categories including the best smartphone of the year, best gaming laptop of 2021, and more. One of the most exciting categories of this year’s tech excellence awards was chipsets and processors, considering that these are the chips that power a lot of the tech that we use daily. Here we will take a look at all of the nominees in the chipset and processor category, while also taking a look at the winners. Also Read - BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Winners in the Laptop category

Chipset

Category 1: Best Premium Smartphone Chipset

  • Apple A15 Bionic
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Samsung Exynos 2100
  • MediaTek Dimensity 1200

Winner: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Also Read - CES 2022: Amazon, Twitter, Meta scrap plans amid growing Covid-19 cases

Category 2: Best Affordable Smartphone Chipset

  • MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • MediaTek Helio G95
  • Samsung Exynos 9825

Winner: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price leaked online, likely to launch at CES 2022

Category 3: Best Premium Laptop Processor

  • Intel Core i9-11980hk
  • AMD Ryzen 9 5900hx
  • AMD Ryzen 7 5800h
  • Intel Core i7-11800h

Winner: Intel Core i7-11800h

Category 4: Best Affordable Laptop Processor

  • Intel Core i5-11300H
  • Intel Core i3-1115G4
  • AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

Winner: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

Note: All of the nominations present throughout BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021 were listed down by the editorial team based on the constant product testing that we keep performing throughout the year. After which public voting to choose the best tech products happened via our dedicated microsite. The list of the public favourites along with the Jury members recommendations were the deciding factor for the winners.

The jury members of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021 were:

  • Mr Ershad Kaleebullah, Editor-in-Chief, Mysmartprice
  • Mr Ashish Bhatia, Independent technology writer, columnist
  • Mr Dhruv Bhutani, Editor, Android Authority
  • Mr Abhishek Bhatnagar, Founder & Editor-In-Chief, GadgetsToUse
  • Mr Varun Krishnan, Founder, FoneArena
  Published Date: December 23, 2021 11:18 AM IST
  Updated Date: December 23, 2021 11:25 AM IST

Best Sellers