BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Winners in the chipset category

The second iteration of the BGR Tech Excellence Awards just concluded. During the event, the best tech of the year that became a major part of our lives got its due recognition. The awards included a number of categories including the best smartphone of the year, best gaming laptop of 2021, and more. One of the most exciting categories of this year's tech excellence awards was chipsets and processors, considering that these are the chips that power a lot of the tech that we use daily. Here we will take a look at all of the nominees in the chipset and processor category, while also taking a look at the winners.
Chipset
Category 1: Best Premium Smartphone Chipset
Winner: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Category 2: Best Affordable Smartphone Chipset
Winner: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Category 3: Best Premium Laptop Processor
- Intel Core i9-11980hk
- AMD Ryzen 9 5900hx
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800h
- Intel Core i7-11800h
Winner: Intel Core i7-11800h
Category 4: Best Affordable Laptop Processor
- Intel Core i5-11300H
- Intel Core i3-1115G4
- AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
Winner: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
Note: All of the nominations present throughout BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021 were listed down by the editorial team based on the constant product testing that we keep performing throughout the year. After which public voting to choose the best tech products happened via our dedicated microsite. The list of the public favourites along with the Jury members recommendations were the deciding factor for the winners.
The jury members of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021 were:
- Mr Ershad Kaleebullah, Editor-in-Chief, Mysmartprice
- Mr Ashish Bhatia, Independent technology writer, columnist
- Mr Dhruv Bhutani, Editor, Android Authority
- Mr Abhishek Bhatnagar, Founder & Editor-In-Chief, GadgetsToUse
- Mr Varun Krishnan, Founder, FoneArena