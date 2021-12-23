BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Winners in the chipset category

The second iteration of the BGR Tech Excellence Awards just concluded. During the event, the best tech of the year that became a major part of our lives got its due recognition. The awards included a number of categories including the best smartphone of the year, best gaming laptop of 2021, and more. One of the most exciting categories of this year’s tech excellence awards was chipsets and processors, considering that these are the chips that power a lot of the tech that we use daily. Here we will take a look at all of the nominees in the chipset and processor category, while also taking a look at the winners. Also Read - BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Winners in the Laptop category

Chipset

Category 1: Best Premium Smartphone Chipset

Apple A15 Bionic

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Samsung Exynos 2100

MediaTek Dimensity 1200

Winner: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Category 2: Best Affordable Smartphone Chipset

MediaTek Dimensity 900

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

MediaTek Helio G95

Samsung Exynos 9825

Winner: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

Category 3: Best Premium Laptop Processor

Intel Core i9-11980hk

AMD Ryzen 9 5900hx

AMD Ryzen 7 5800h

Intel Core i7-11800h

Winner: Intel Core i7-11800h

Category 4: Best Affordable Laptop Processor

Intel Core i5-11300H

Intel Core i3-1115G4

AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

Winner: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

Note: All of the nominations present throughout BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021 were listed down by the editorial team based on the constant product testing that we keep performing throughout the year. After which public voting to choose the best tech products happened via our dedicated microsite. The list of the public favourites along with the Jury members recommendations were the deciding factor for the winners.

The jury members of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021 were: