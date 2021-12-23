BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Winners in the smartphone category

BGR Tech Excellence Awards second edition has commenced. The event started with an insightful session on Future of 5G with panelists including Madhav Sheth, CEO Realme India, Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India, and Amit Marwah, Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Nokia India. Following up, is the winner announcement in the smartphone category. Also Read - BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: How to watch it LIVE, award categories, and more details
Let’s take a look at all the nominations and winners in the smartphone category.
Best Innovation in Smartphone (nominations)
- Xiaomi 11 Ultra
- Vivo X70 Pro Plus
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Asus ROG Phone 5
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
Winner: Xiaomi 11 Ultra
Best Budget Smartphone of the Year (nominations)
- Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
- Poco M3 Pro 5G
- Realme 8s
- IQOO Z3
- Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Winner: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Best Gaming Smartphone of the Year
- Asus ROG Phone 5
- Realme GT
- iQOO 7 Legend
- Poco F3 GT
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
Winner: Poco F3 GT
Best Camera Smartphone of the Year
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Oppo Reno6 Pro
- OnePlus 9 Pro
- Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Winner: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Smartphone of the Year
- Mi 11 Ultra
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- Vivo X70 Pro Plus
- OnePlus 9 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Winner: iPhone 13 Pro Max
Most Promising Smartphone brand
- Xiaomi
- Realme
- Samsung
- Oppo
- Vivo
Winner: Realme
Going forward we also have a power-packed panelist to discuss on Future of Gaming in India and winners’ announcements around wearables, chipsets, laptops, and so on.
Stay tuned for more updates from the event!