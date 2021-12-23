BGR Tech Excellence Awards: Best smartwatch, fitness band of 2021

BGR India hosted the second edition of its Tech Excellence Awards today. The event, which was streamed online, witnessed tech tycoons including Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth, HP India Head for Personal Systems (Consumer) Nitish Singal, MPL Vice President for Esports Ops and Broadcasting Abhay Sharma, MediaTek India MD Anku Jain, Nokia India Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs Amit Marwah, and Fanplay IoT founder and CEO Dr Mohan Kumar R sharing their views on the future of gaming and the future of 5G. Also Read - BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Winners in the smartphone category

In addition to the panel discussions, devices from across segments such as laptops, smartphones, chipsets, smart TVs, audio devices and wearables were also awarded at the event. The top contenders in each category were selected via public voting while the winners were selected by a panel of experts. The jury for this year’s Tech Excellence Awards included: Mysmartprice Editor-in-Chief Ershad Kaleebullah, independent technology writer and columnist Ashish Bhatia, Android Authority Editor Dhruv Bhutani, GadgetsToUse founder and Editor-in-Chief Abhishek Bhatnagar and FoneArena founder Varun Krishnan. Also Read - BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: How to watch it LIVE, award categories, and more details

“As the future advances at an accelerated pace and organizations race towards the new normal, innovations and technological interventions have become cruicial. Working at the edge of innovation, businesses are striving to build resilience and connected ecosystems,” Puja Sethi, Group Editor ZEEL said on the occasion. Also Read - Amazon Web Services services restored after major outage

“Welcome to the second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021 that brings together the foremost industry experts and technology leaders from across the industry to share insights what’s on the horizon,” she added.

BGR Tech Excellence Awards for Wearables

Best Smartwatch Of The Year

Nominations

Apple Watch Series 7

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Mi Watch Revolve Active

Winner

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Best Fitness Band Of The Year

Nominations

Xiaomi Band 6

Oppo Smart Band

Realme Band 2

Winner

Xiaomi Band 6