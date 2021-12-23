BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Winners in TWS earbuds, smart speaker categories

BGR.in completed its second edition of Tech Excellence Awards and it’s time to finally see which brands and products landed on top. There were numerous product categories at the event which included smartphones, laptops, chipsets as well as audio devices. Within different product categories, we introduced sub-categories to provide a level playing field to all brands and products. Also Read - Zee Digital organized its second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021

During the BGR Tech Excellence Awards, we took a close look at different audio categories which included both TWS earbuds as well as smart speakers. Here’s a look at the final nominations and the winners in the particular categories. Also Read - BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Winners of the smart TV category

Best TWS Of The Year (Nominations)

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

OnePlus Buds Pro

Nothing ear (1)

Winner: OnePlus Buds Pro

Most Affordable TWS Of The Year (Nominations)

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro

Realme Buds Air 2

Skullcandy Dime

Winner: Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro

Most Popular TWS Brand Of The Year (Nominations)

Nothing

Samsung

Apple

Winner: Apple

Best Smart Speaker Of The Year (Nominations)

Amazon Echo (4th Gen)

Apple Homepod Mini

Google Nest Mini (2nd gen)

Winner: Amazon Echo (4th Gen)

Note: All of the nominations present throughout BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021 were listed down by the editorial team based on the constant product testing that we keep performing throughout the year. After which public voting to choose the best tech products happened via our dedicated microsite. The list of the public favourites along with the Jury members recommendations were the deciding factor for the winners.

The jury members of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021 were:

Mr Ershad Kaleebullah, Editor-in-Chief, Mysmartprice

Mr Ashish Bhatia, Independent technology writer, columnist

Mr Dhruv Bhutani, Editor, Android Authority

Mr Abhishek Bhatnagar, Founder & Editor-In-Chief, GadgetsToUse

Mr Varun Krishnan, Founder, FoneArena