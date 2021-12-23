BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Winners of the smart TV category

The second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021 was hosted today. This annual tech event awarded different brands for their products launched in India. It also organized insightful sessions on topics including e-sports, Future of 5G and more with panelists including Madhav Sheth, CEO Realme India, Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India, and Amit Marwah, Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Nokia India. Also Read - Zee Digital organized its second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021

Here's the list of nominations and winners of the smart TVs category:

Smart TVs

Best Affordable 55-inch Smart TV (Nominations)

OnePlus TV 55-inch U1S

Vu 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED

Mi TV 5X 55-inch

Samsung Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD 55-inch (UA55AUE60AKLXL)

Redmi Smart TV SLED 4K 55-inch

Winner: Mi TV 5X 55-inch

Best Affordable 43-inch Smart TV (Nominations)

Realme Smart TV 4K 43-inch

Mi TV 5X 43-inch

Blaupunkt Cybersound 43 inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (43CSA7070)

Winner: Mi TV 5X 43-inch

Most Trusted Smart TV Brand Of The Year (Nominations)

Samsung

LG

Xiaomi

Winner: Samsung

Best Media Streaming Device (Nominations)

Apple TV 4K

Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick

Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen, 2021)

Winner: Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick

Smart TV Of The Year (Nominations)

Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV

2021 New LG Rollable TV

Mi QLED TV 75

Winner: Mi QLED TV 75

As per a statement by Viplesha Dang, National Product Manager, Samsung India, “We are delighted to receive the BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021 for the Most Trusted Smart TV Brand Of The Year. The role of television has changed in our lives. Consumers’ preferences have shifted to large-screen premium TVs that offer a great viewing experience, elevate the style quotient of their living spaces, enable work from home and provide a superior gaming experience. Thank you to the BGR team and the audience for selecting Samsung smart TVs as the winner in this category.”

Notably, in addition to the smart TVs category, products from across categories like laptops, smartphones, chipsets, smart TVs, audio devices and wearables were also awarded at the event.