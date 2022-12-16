comscore BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED wins the best flagship laptop of the year award
BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED wins the best flagship laptop of the year award

The third edition of the BGR Tech Excellence Awards has officially kicked off, seeing enthusiasm from across the tech fraternity.

BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED wins the best flagship laptop of the year award

The third edition of the BGR Tech Excellence Awards has officially kicked off, seeing enthusiasm from across the tech fraternity. The event started with an insightful session on 5G: Unlocking next-gen India with panelists including Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix India. Later, the winners in the laptop segment were announced. If you have been waiting to find out who has won across different categories in the segment, your wait ends here. Below is the winner announcement in the laptop category. Also Read - India’s PC market declined by 11.7 percent YoY in Q3 2022, HP leads: Report

Let’s take a look at all the nominations and winners in the laptop category. Also Read - Acer Swift 3 OLED launched with 12th Gen Intel H-series chip: Price, other details

Best Flagship Laptop of the year: Also Read - ASUS targets gaming space with ROG, TUF laptops to achieve aggressive goals in India

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702

Dell XPS 13 9315 Notebook

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

Winner:

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED price in India:

The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is priced at Rs 3,29,990 in the country and it comes in the single Black color option. Also Read – Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro now available for purchase on Vijay Sales

It will be available for purchase online as well as in offline authorized stores. This includes Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales. The laptop will also be available in Asus Exclusive stores, ROG Stores, Asus dealers, and Asus e-shop.

Recently, the laptop went for pre-booking in India. Those who pre-ordered it are entitled to get a free external SSD, a 3-year warranty pack, and 1-year accidental damage protection.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED specifications and features:

The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED has a massive form factor for a laptop and its body is made out of Magnesium Aluminum alloy. It also has MIL-STD 810H military-grade certification.

It sports a 17.3-inch FOLED display with a 2560 x 1920 pixels resolution. When folded, the panel’s size is 12.5 with a 1920 x 1280 pixels resolution.

The screen has a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, 500 nits of brightness, and a 1000000:1 contrast ratio. It also has Dolby Vision and DisplayHDR True Black 500 support.

The laptop is powered by the Intel Core i7-1250U processor paired with Iris Xe graphics. It has 16GB of DDR5 RAM clocked at 5200 MHz and 1TB of PCIe 4 SSD storage with a 6500 MB/s speed.

It comes with an ASUS ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard with Quick toggles support. It has a 5MP webcam on the front for video calls and meetings. There’s a quad-stereo speaker setup for audio and it supports Cortana and Alexa voice assistants.

The laptop packs a 75WHr battery with 65W fast charging support. The laptop boots on Windows 11 Home and has MyASUS and ScreenXpert 3 software pre-installed. It has WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5, and has Microsoft Office Home & Student subscription.

As for ports, it has a 2x thunderbolt 4, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, and others.

  Published Date: December 16, 2022 9:12 PM IST
