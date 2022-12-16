comscore BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Winners in indigenous brand, payment app categories
BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Paytm bags best payment app, Boat gets best indigenous brand of the year

BGR.in today hosted the third edition of its Tech Excellence Awards in India wherein it honoured top payment apps and top indigenous brands in India. Check winners here.

  • BGR hosted Tech Excellence Awards 2022 in India today.
  • MoS Rajeev Chandrashekhra delivered the keynote at the award ceremony.
  • At the event, BGR felicitated indigenous tech brands, payment apps for their contributions.
BGR 2

BGR.in (Broad Guidance and Rating) today hosted the Tech Excellence Awards 2022 in India. At the event, BGR India honoured the efforts of tech companies, across categories including smartphones, laptops wearables and smart TVs, that focused toward the ‘Making of the Aatmanirbhar India’.  In addition to that, the publication also felicitated indigenous emerging tech brands in India and the popular payment services that are offering their services in the country. Also Read - BGR.in hosts Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Check entire list of winners here

The winners in each were selected public voting via the company’s social media handles and by the esteemed jury consisting of tech experts, senior journalists and industry analysts. Panelists for this year’s jury include tech columnist Ashish Bhatia, FoneArena’s Varun Krishnan, Android Authority’s Dhruv Bhutani, Counterpoint Research’s Neil Shah, BGR.in Editor (English) Dinesh Dev Sharma and BGR.in Editor (Hindi) Avanish Upadhyay. Also Read - BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Samsung Galaxy Watch wins 'Best Smartwatch of the Year'

The event began with MoS for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, delivering the keynote address. It was followed by awards and panel discussions on two important topics, which includes 5G: Unlocking next-gen India and Making of AtmaNirbhar Bharat through Digital Revolution. Also Read - Avatar: The Way of Water to release on December 16: How to book tickets in India

“BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2022 is a platform that values and recognises the leaders of the technology industry. Our mission is to drive a strong platform for innovators to share upcoming tech and deliberate the transformation on our day-to- day lives,” BGR.in (English) Editor Dinesh Dev Sharma said on the occasion.

“I congratulate all the winners for this prestigious award and thank everyone for making this one of the most successful tech event of our industry,” he added.

The Others category focuses on emerging indigenous brands in India and top payments apps in the country. Check out the nominees and winners in this category:

Best Indigenous Tech Brand of the Year

Micromax

Lava

Boat

Portronics

Noise

Winner: Boat Lifestyle

Most Popular Digital Payment App of the Year

Google Pay

Paytm

Amazon Pay

CRED

Phone Pe

Winner: Paytm

  • Published Date: December 16, 2022 9:21 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 16, 2022 9:24 PM IST
