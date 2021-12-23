BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: How to watch it LIVE, award categories, and more details

BGR.in (Broad Guidance & Ratings) gears up to host its second edition of the Tech Excellence Awards on December 23, 2021 from 10AM. Together with our esteemed jury members, we will acknowledge the best of smartphones, laptops, wearables, Smart TVs, and other gadgets for the year across various aspects. Also Read - BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Winners in the smartphone category

Jury members:

Ershad Kaleebullah (Editor-in-Chief Mysmartprice)

Ashish Bhatia (Independent Technology Writer, Columnist)

Dhruv Bhutani (Editor, Android Authority)

Abhishek Bhatnagar (Founder & Editor-in-Chief, GadgetsToUse)

Varun Krishnan (Founder, FoneArena)

At the BGR Tech Excellence Awards, tech experts, professionals, and esteemed members of the tech fraternity will come together in power-packed panel discussions around trending technology topics such as the future of 5G technology and the future of gaming in India.

The second edition of the BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards has received participation from industry leaders from across segments such as consumer electronics, gadgets, and other tech domains. The event will begin at 10 AM IST. It will be streamed live on social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter.

The award categories include:

Smartphones

Best innovation in Smartphone

Best Budget Smartphone Of the Year (Under 20K)

Best Gaming Smartphone of the year

Best camera smartphone of the year

Smartphone of the year

Most promising smartphone Brand

Wearables

Best SmartWatch of the year

Best fitness band of the year

Smart TV

Best affordable 55 inch smart TV (50-55k)

Best affordable 43 inch smart TV (35K)

Most trusted Smart TV Brand of the year

Best media streaming device

Smart TV of the year

Audio

Best TWS of the year

Most affordable TWS of the year

Most popular TWS brand of the year

Best smart speaker of the year

Laptop

Best gaming laptop of 2021

Best value for money laptop of the year

Most popular laptop brand

Laptop of the year

Chipset

Best Premium chipset (Smartphone)

Best Affordable Chipset(Smartphone)

Best Premium Chipset (Laptop Category)

Best Affordable Chipset (Laptop Category)

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!