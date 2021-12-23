BGR India concluded its second edition of the Tech Excellence Awards. Nominations from the leading brands made it to the list but only a select few topped the chart. The Tech Excellence Awards list touched upon numerous product categories including smartphones, laptops, wearables, audio devices, to name a few. Each category was sub-divided to accredit a fair share to each individual product and brand. The top contenders in each category were selected based on public voting, and the final winner from the lot was picked by a panel of experts. In addition, the virtual event witnessed panel discussions on some of the relevant topics including the future of 5G, and the future of gaming. Also Read - BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Winners in the chipset category

Speaking on the occasion, Puja Sethi, Group Editor ZEEL said, “As the future advances at an accelerated pace and organizations race towards the new normal, innovations and technological interventions have become crucial. Working at the edge of innovation, businesses are striving to build resilience and connected ecosystems.” Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate finally comes to India, first sale begins a day after Christmas

“Welcome to the second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021 that brings together the foremost industry experts and technology leaders from across the industry to share insights what’s on the horizon!” she added. Also Read - HP starts production of 'Made in India' PC products

During the BGR Tech Excellence Awards, we took a close look at the best machines (aka laptops) that delivered the best experience based on pricing, usability, features, etc. The laptop category was divided into the following sub-categories- Best Gaming Laptop of 2021, Best Value for Money Laptop of the Year, Most Popular Laptop Brand, and Laptop of the Year. As only one nominee could win each category, we have listed all the winners. Check the list-

Best Gaming Laptop of 2021

Nominees

Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition

Acer Predator Helios 300 Core-i7 10th Gen + NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060

MSI GE76 Raider

Dell Alienware M15 R6

Lenovo Legion 5i

Winner: Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition

Best Value for Money Laptop of the Year

Nominees

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

Mi Notebook 14 Horizon i7

Realme Book

HP Envy x360 13

Acer NITRO 5 Ryzen 9

Winner: Mi Notebook 14 Horizon i7

Most Popular Laptop Brand

Nominees

Apple

HP

Dell

Asus

Lenovo

Winner: HP

Laptop of The Year

Nominees

MacBook Pro (2021)

Microsoft Surface Go Touchscreen

HP Spectre x360 13

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

Dell XPS13 9310

Winner: MacBook Pro (2021)

Note: All of the nominations present throughout BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021 were listed down by the editorial team based on the constant product testing that we keep performing throughout the year. After which public voting to choose the best tech products happened via our dedicated microsite. The list of the public favourites along with the Jury members’ recommendations was the deciding factor for the winners.

The jury members of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021 were:

Mr. Ershad Kaleebullah, Editor-in-Chief, Mysmartprice

Mr. Ashish Bhatia, Independent technology writer, columnist

Mr. Dhruv Bhutani, Editor, Android Authority

Mr. Abhishek Bhatnagar, Founder & Editor-In-Chief, GadgetsToUse

Mr. Varun Krishnan, Founder, FoneArena