BharatPe board ‘deeply pained’ by repeated accusations

While the final report of the ongoing investigation is still not out, the board members have expressed their displeasure with the accusations being made against them

BharatPe Founder Ashneer Grover

Image: Ashneer Grover/Twitter

BharatPe board members have released a new statement after numerous reports about the ongoing controversy involving the company’s founder Ashneer Grover. The board claimed that they are “deeply pained” by the acquisitions that are being made against the board of BharatPe. Also Read - BharatPe CEO Ashneer Grover finally speaks up about rumours of getting fired

The BharatPe board and company’s founder Ashneer Grover seem to be at loggerheads after recent revelations. The ongoing scrutiny of the company’s accounts have surfaced accounting discrepancies. While the final report of the ongoing investigation is still not out, the board members have expressed their displeasure with the accusations being made against them. Also Read - BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover to go on voluntary leave till March 2022-end amidst controversy with Kotak Mahindra bank

According to a Business Today report, the BharatPe board said, “We are deeply pained that the integrity of the BharatPe board or individual board members is being questioned time and again through misrepresented facts and baseless allegations. The company [has] said that the board is yet to receive any interim/ final report of the ongoing governance review.

The statement further added, “The board, in all its actions, has followed the process in the best interest of the company. We would urge that the confidentiality and integrity of the governance review and board meetings is maintained by all. We request everyone, including the media, to show restraint and allow the governance review to take place in a thorough manner. The board is yet to receive any interim or final report of the review,” BharatPe said.

According to a report by ET Tech, BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover is looking for payday, if he is asked to leave. However, Grover has appointed a law firm, which foreshadows a conflict between the company board and the founder.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 4, 2022 9:43 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 4, 2022 10:00 PM IST

