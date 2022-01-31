Ashneer Grover has become a popular face on social media platforms. Especially, after his appearance as a panelist on Shark Tank India. Another incident that brought him to the limelight, was a call recording with a Kotak Mahindra Bank employee. Now, there are rumours that Ashneer Grover might be fired from the position of CEO of BharatPe. Also Read - Mass resignation reported at Better.com after Vishal Garg returns as CEO

Grover has opened up about the new rumour and has even expressed his concerns about the matter blowing "out of proportion". In an interview with ET Tech, Grover faced a question regarding the rumours of him getting fired.

To no one's surprise, Ashneer Grover did not give a yes or no answer to the question. He claimed that he does not fear being fired or about anything else. He claimed that he will not waste time in politics.

In the interview, Ashneer Grover said, “Irrespective of what happens, no one can take it away from me that I created BharatPe from scratch in record time. If I don’t have the same degrees of freedom, I’m equally happy being a shareholder and a founder.”

He also said, “I’m a builder and I like to put my energies into building something. I think anything that happens in the future will only be driven by one thing—whether I have the degree of freedom to build it, and whether it is big enough to consider building. Neither do I have that much clarity nor can anyone give you clarity about the future. I will be wherever there is value creation.”

Ongoing Investigation

Grover also talked about the ongoing investigation within BharatPe regarding the entire controversy. Grover claimed that the Board usually doesn’t get involved in issues pertaining to an individual. However, he claimed that “his issue has been made disproportionately big in the media as part of a conspiracy.” He suggested that the board has been forced to react.

Nykaa IPO Financing Issue

Talking about the call with Kotak Mahindra Bank employee, Grover clarified that he is not seeking damages from the bank for the Nykaa IPO financing issue. However, it is still not clear if Kotak Mahindra is still pursuing legal action against Grover for the mistreatment of their employee.