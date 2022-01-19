BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover has announced that he will be taking a temporary break from his job as company chief. He will be going on a voluntary leave in order to “rejuvenate and refresh”. This move by Grover comes just days after a controversy surfaced surrounding his argument with a Kotak Mahindra employee.

Grover sent out a tweet saying that he is taking leave until March-end. In his statement, he explained that the leave is aimed at focusing on the value creation within the brand. The statement read, “I’ve been relentlessly at work building up Bharat Pe for almost 4 years. After much deliberation and introspection, I plan to take temporary leave of absence from BharatPe till March end. I will return on or before 1st April 2022. I’ll be utilising this period to rejuvenate and refresh myself for our next sprint of value creation. “

He further added, “I expect to spend the time thinking more deeply about our next phase of product development. and BharatPe’s path to profitability and IPO. I will also double down on investing in myself personally. I am a builder and I know my energy is best spent creating value for the millions of Indians we serve each day.”

Grover further said, “We’ve, at BharatPe, delivered 40 months of absolute growth and have an exceptional team of professionals who have built BharatPe, PostPe, 12% Club and PayBack. The team is passionate about solving the financial needs of small merchants and credit-seeking customers and I am excited about what we plan to build at UNITY SFB with our partner Centrum. I am confident that under the leadership of our existing CEO Suhail Sameer, the team will continue to deliver.”

Kotak Mahindra also recently announced in a statement that it will be taking legal action against Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri for using abusive language against its staff. Grover and his wife blamed Kotak Mahindra Bank for not being able to secure financing and allocation of shares during the Nykaa IPO last year.