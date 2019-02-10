Airtel revises Rs 119 prepaid plan; offers unlimited calls, 28 days validity and more

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has just revised it Rs 119 prepaid plan to offer less data benefits for its customers. This comes in a streak of other changes that the Indian telecom operator has been making which go against the benefit of the customers and include removing talk time recharges. Previously, Airtel used to offer 2GB of data along with unlimited voice calling to its users for Rs 99. These benefits were moved to Rs 119 prepaid plan and Airtel essentially increased the price of the plan by Rs 20. Like many other plans from the company, this Rs 119 prepaid plan is a segmented offer and the benefits vary with every user. For instance, the company offer the best benefit to those who use their Airtel SIM as a secondary connection or a temporary one.

According to Telecom Talk, the company is now decreasing the data benefits of this plan to 1GB 2G/3G/4G data with unlimited voice calling and 300 SMSs 28/14 days validity. This seems to have been done to fall in line with Vodafone which has recently introduced a Rs 119 plan that offers 1GB of data benefit for 28 days.

Airtel Rs 119 Prepaid Plan: Benefits and Details

The revised Rs 119 prepaid plan from Bharti Airtel is available as a segmented offer in all the 22 telecom circles. Airtel used to offer two types of benefit with this plan which. The Rs 119 prepaid plan now offers 1GB of 4G/3G/2G data, unlimited voice calling without any FUP limit and 300 SMS for a period of 28 days.

The same plan is also available in the open market and offers 1GB of 4G/3G/2G data along with unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls and 300 SMS for 14 days. The validity and data benefit varies for every user under this segmented tariff plan. The report adds that only a minimum number of Airtel prepaid customers are getting this plan for 28 days and the open market benefits apply only for 14 days. This new plan is available for recharge via My Airtel app and through the company website.