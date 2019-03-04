Airtel starts offering three new prepaid plans for international roaming starting from Rs 196

Telecom giant Bharti Airtel has just started offering three new plans for international roaming. These new plans come around the time when data, calling and roaming rates are running at a reduced price because of increased competition in the segment. According to the information, all the plans are applicable for prepaid users and they come with attractive easy talk time benefits. These plans are part of a new “Foreign Pass” scheme and the most inexpensive of the three plans starts at Rs 196 providing 20 minutes of calls on international roaming.

The second of the three prepaid plans start at Rs 296 while increasing the talk time from 20 to 40 minutes. The most expensive of all the three plans is the Rs 446 prepaid plan that offers 75 minutes of talk time to users. According to a report by TelecomTalk, these plans come right after the company has removed the activation fee of about Rs 199 that was both prepaid and postpaid users had to pay to enable international roaming. All these plans offer free outgoing and incoming local calls with varying validity.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

According to the details of the plans, the Rs 196 plan comes with one-day validity, the Rs 296 plan comes with a 30-day validity and the Rs 446 plan comes with 90-days validity. According to the report, these plans try to solve the issue where users just want to make quick short phone calls to their family and friends once they reach the destination without the need for any other benefits.

There plans only offer voice calls and do not come with any other benefits. The Foreign Pass is applicable when subscribers are traveling in 20 countries which include, The United States, UK, Canada, China, Germany, Australia, France, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Netherlands, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

Interested users can head to the Airtel mobile app or website to enable these plans with a simple recharge. It is worth noting that no other telecom giant in the Indian market has launched any such offer with voice only benefits for prepaid subscribers. It is likely that other telecom providers including Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio, and more may soon launch offers with such benefits to compete with Airtel.