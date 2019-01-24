comscore
Bharti Airtel Rs 998, Rs 597 long validity prepaid plans introduced to take on Vodafone and Reliance Jio

Bharti Airtel has introduced Rs 1,699 prepaid plan with year long validity early this week.

In an effort to stay competitive against Vodafone and Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel has introduced two new long validity plans for its prepaid customers. The announcement comes on the heels of the introduction of Rs 1,699 yearly prepaid plan, which can be termed as a long validity plan as well. The new long validity plans priced at Rs 998 and Rs 597 come with validity of 336 days and 168 days respectively.

Airtel is offering these plans as an open market offer, which means any Airtel prepaid subscriber can recharge their number with these two long validity plans, TelecomTalk reports . In comparison to the Rs 1,699 plan introduced early this year, which is aimed at data heavy users, these two long validity plans seem to target those with heavy voice calling use. These new plans can be recharged from the company website or from the app.

Bharti Airtel Rs 998 Prepaid Plan: Key Benefits

With the new Rs 998 prepaid plan from Airtel, customers get unlimited local and STD calls and national roaming calls without any fair usage policy. The plan offers 12GB of data for the entire validity period of 336 days. The plan is just shy of year long validity offered with the Rs 1,699 plan. With this new plan, customers also get 300 national SMS that will be renewed every 28 days. As mentioned before, the Rs 998 prepaid STV recharge pack is valid for 336 days from the date of recharge.

Bharti Airtel Rs 597 Prepaid Plan: Key Benefits

With the new recharge pack of Rs 597, Airtel is offering its customers a validity of 168 days, which is almost equivalent to six months. The Airtel customers get unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls without any fair usage policy during the validity period. There is only 6GB data being offered during the entire plan validity and customers get 300 SMS, which will be renewed every 28 days.

Bharti Airtel Rs 1,699 Plan with year-long validity

Airtel joined Vodafone and Reliance Jio to offer year-long validity plan when it introduced the Rs 1,699 plan early this week. With Rs 1,699 prepaid STV combo offer, Airtel users get 1GB data per day for a validity period of 365 days. It also offers unlimited national calls without any fair usage policy and 100 SMS per day.

  Published Date: January 24, 2019 11:09 AM IST

