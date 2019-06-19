comscore Bharti Airtel starts 4G services in Lakshadweep Islands | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Bharti Airtel starts 4G services in Lakshadweep Islands
News

Bharti Airtel starts 4G services in Lakshadweep Islands

News

Bharti Airtel is the first mobile operator to launch high speed data services on the tropical archipelago. 

  • Published: June 19, 2019 12:15 PM IST
Airtel logo 805px

Bharti Airtel Tuesday announced the launch of 4G services in the Lakshadweep Islands, becoming the first mobile operator to launch high speed data services on the tropical archipelago. “We are truly proud to become the first operator to launch 4G services in Lakshadweep and put the last remaining remote territory on the digital superhighway.

Airtel 4G now reaches the farthest corners of India,” Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel said in a statement. Airtel said its 4G services are now available across Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti to begin with and will be gradually expanded to other islands of the archipelago.

“I would like to congratulate Bharti Airtel on the launch of 4G services in Lakshadweep. This is yet another milestone towards building a digitally enabled India and empowering every Indian through access to digital services,” Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan said.

Airtel’s 4G services will enable local residents to access video streaming, fast downloads and uploads on their mobile phones. “It will also give a major boost to the local economy. Lakshadweep is also a popular tourist destination and visitors will also be able to access seamless mobile broadband connectivity over the Airtel 4G network,” the statement said.

  • Published Date: June 19, 2019 12:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Huawei Nova 5 series details leaked ahead of June 21 launch
thumb-img
News
Google Pixel 4 series details leaked again
thumb-img
News
Nokia 8, 8 Sirocco get June Android security update
thumb-img
News
Revolt RV 400 electric bike India launch details

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 7 series gets Google ARCore support
News
OnePlus 7 series gets Google ARCore support
Best mobile phones under Rs 8000 in India

News

Best mobile phones under Rs 8000 in India

Asus 6Z launched in India: Price, features, specifications

News

Asus 6Z launched in India: Price, features, specifications

Asus ROG Phone 2 launch date revealed

Gaming

Asus ROG Phone 2 launch date revealed

Huawei Nova 5 series details leaked ahead of June 21 launch

News

Huawei Nova 5 series details leaked ahead of June 21 launch

Most Popular

Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3 Review

Amazon Kindle 2019 Review

Honor 20i review

Black Shark 2 Review

Top smartphones with 8GB RAM to buy now

OnePlus 7 series gets Google ARCore support

Best mobile phones under Rs 8000 in India

Asus 6Z launched in India: Price, features, specifications

Huawei Nova 5 series details leaked ahead of June 21 launch

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Bharti Airtel starts 4G services in Lakshadweep Islands

News

Bharti Airtel starts 4G services in Lakshadweep Islands
Samsung Galaxy M40 to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 to go on sale today at 12PM
Airtel Digital TV offering more than 100 long-term plans

News

Airtel Digital TV offering more than 100 long-term plans
Tata Sky introduces Room TV Service for multi-TV subscribers

News

Tata Sky introduces Room TV Service for multi-TV subscribers
Vodafone Idea is planning to remove some affordable postpaid plans

News

Vodafone Idea is planning to remove some affordable postpaid plans

हिंदी समाचार

Asus 6z India Launch: भारत में लॉन्च हुआ Asus 6z स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Best mobiles under Rs 8000 in India: 8 हजार रुपये से कम में ये हैं बेस्ट 8 स्मार्टफोन

Galaxy Note 10 Leaks : अब सामने आया Galaxy Note 10 का स्क्रीन प्रोटेक्टर, पंच होल डिस्प्ले के साथ आएगा स्मार्टफोन

PUBG Update: Erangel मैप में देखने को मिले खुफिया बेसमेंट्स

Google Pay पर TEZ SHOTS (Cricket) खेलते हुए 2000 रुपये जीतने का मौका

News

Top smartphones with 8GB RAM to buy now
News
Top smartphones with 8GB RAM to buy now
OnePlus 7 series gets Google ARCore support

News

OnePlus 7 series gets Google ARCore support
Best mobile phones under Rs 8000 in India

News

Best mobile phones under Rs 8000 in India
Asus 6Z launched in India: Price, features, specifications

News

Asus 6Z launched in India: Price, features, specifications
Huawei Nova 5 series details leaked ahead of June 21 launch

News

Huawei Nova 5 series details leaked ahead of June 21 launch