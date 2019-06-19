Bharti Airtel starts 4G services in Lakshadweep Islands

Bharti Airtel Tuesday announced the launch of 4G services in the Lakshadweep Islands, becoming the first mobile operator to launch high speed data services on the tropical archipelago. “We are truly proud to become the first operator to launch 4G services in Lakshadweep and put the last remaining remote territory on the digital superhighway.

Airtel 4G now reaches the farthest corners of India,” Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel said in a statement. Airtel said its 4G services are now available across Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti to begin with and will be gradually expanded to other islands of the archipelago.

“I would like to congratulate Bharti Airtel on the launch of 4G services in Lakshadweep. This is yet another milestone towards building a digitally enabled India and empowering every Indian through access to digital services,” Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan said.

Airtel’s 4G services will enable local residents to access video streaming, fast downloads and uploads on their mobile phones. “It will also give a major boost to the local economy. Lakshadweep is also a popular tourist destination and visitors will also be able to access seamless mobile broadband connectivity over the Airtel 4G network,” the statement said.